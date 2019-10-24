All Times Mountain
College Football TV Time
Columbia at Dartmouth ESPNU 4 p.m.
Southern California at Colorado ESPN2
Golf TV Time
LPGA Tour
The BMW Championship GOLF 11:30 a.m.
PGA Tour
The ZOZO Championship GOLF 8:30 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts TV Time
Bellator 231 Paramount 7 p.m.
Major League Baseball TV Time
World Series
Houston at Washington, Game 3 FOX 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association TV Time
Dallas at New Orleans ESPN 6 p.m.
Utah at LA Lakers ESPN 8:30 p.m.
Soccer TV Time
Bundesliga
Köln at FSV Mainz FS2 12:20 p.m
Premier League
Leicester City at Southampton NBCSN 12:55 p.m.
Liga MX
Veracruz at Tijuana FS2 8 p.m.