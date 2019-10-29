All Times Mountain
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour
The HSBC Champions GOLF 8 p.m.
Major League Baseball TV Time
World Series
Washington at Houston, Game 7 FOX 6 p.m.
National Basketball Association TV Time
Milwaukee at Boston ESPN 5:30 p.m.
LA Clippers at Utah ESPN 8 p.m.
National Hockey League TV Time
Minnesota at St. Louis NBCSN 6 p.m.
Men's Soccer TV Time
FIFA U-17 World Cup
South Korea vs. France FS2 1:50 p.m.
U.S. vs. Japan FS2 4:50 p.m.
Serie A
Torino at Lazio ESPNEWS 1:55 p.m.
MLS Playoffs
Toronto FC at Atlanta United FS1 6 p.m.