All Times Mountain 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour

The HSBC Champions GOLF 8 p.m. 

Major League Baseball TV Time 

World Series

Washington at Houston, Game 7 FOX 6 p.m. 

National Basketball Association TV Time 

Milwaukee at Boston ESPN 5:30 p.m. 

LA Clippers at Utah ESPN 8 p.m. 

National Hockey League TV Time 

Minnesota at St. Louis NBCSN 6 p.m. 

Men's Soccer TV Time 

FIFA U-17 World Cup

South Korea vs. France FS2 1:50 p.m.

U.S. vs. Japan FS2 4:50 p.m. 

Serie A

Torino at Lazio ESPNEWS 1:55 p.m. 

MLS Playoffs

Toronto FC at Atlanta United FS1 6 p.m. 

