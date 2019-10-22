{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour

The ZOZO Championship GOLF 8 p.m. 

Major League Baseball TV Time

World Series

Washington at Houston, Game 2 FOX 6 p.m. 

National Basketball Association TV Time 

Boston at Philadelphia ESPN 5:30 p.m. 

Denver at Portland ESPN 8 p.m. 

National Hockey League TV Time 

Pittsburgh at Tampa Bay NBCSN 6 p.m. 

Men's Soccer TV Time 

UEFA Champions League

Chelsea at Ajax TNT 10:55 a.m. 

Borussia Dortmund at Inter Milan TNT 1 p.m. 

MLS Playoffs

Toronto FC at NY City FC FS1 5 p.m. 

Real Salt Lake at Seattle FS1 8 p.m. 

