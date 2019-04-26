All Times Mountain
Auto Racing TV Time
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Talladega qualifying FS1 8 a.m.
The Talladega 300 FS1 11 a.m.
NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series
Qualifying FOX 2:30 p.m.
Monster Energy Supercross
From East Rutherford, N.J. NBCSN 3 p.m.
College Baseball TV Time
Georgia vs. Mississippi State SEC 11 a.m.
Kentucky at Florida SEC 4 p.m.
Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPNU 6:30 p.m.
Golf TV Time
PGA Tour Golf
Zurich Classic of New Orleans GOLF 11 a.m.
Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS 1 p.m.
PGA Tour Champions Golf
Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf GOLF 1 p.m.
LPGA Tour Golf
Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF 4 p.m.
Mixed Martial Arts TV Time
UFC Fight Night
Early Prelims ESPN2 3:30 p.m.
Prelims ESPN 5 p.m.
MLB Baseball TV Time
Cincinnati at St. Louis MLB 11 a.m.
Baltimore at Minnesota FSN 11 a.m.
Cleveland at Houston FS1 2 p.m.
Colorado at Atlanta ATT SportsNet 5 pl.m.
Milwaukee at NY Mets FS1 5 p.m.
Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers MLB 8 p.m.
NBA Playoffs TV Time
Philadelphia at Toronto TNT 5 p.m.
San Antonio at Denver TNT 7:30 p.m.
NFL Draft TV Time
Rounds 4-7 ABC 10 a.m.
Rounds 4-7 ESPN 10 a.m.
Rounds 4-7 NFL 10 a.m.
NHL Playoffs TV Time
Dallas at St. Louis NBC 1 p.m.
Columbus at Boston NBC 6 p.m.