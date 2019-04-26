{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing TV Time 

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Talladega qualifying FS1 8 a.m. 

The Talladega 300 FS1 11 a.m. 

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

Qualifying FOX 2:30 p.m. 

Monster Energy Supercross

From East Rutherford, N.J. NBCSN 3 p.m. 

College Baseball TV Time 

Georgia vs. Mississippi State SEC 11 a.m. 

Kentucky at Florida SEC 4 p.m. 

Oklahoma State at Texas Tech ESPNU 6:30 p.m. 

Golf TV Time 

PGA Tour Golf

Zurich Classic of New Orleans GOLF 11 a.m. 

Zurich Classic of New Orleans CBS 1 p.m. 

PGA Tour Champions Golf

Bass Pro Shops Legends of Golf GOLF 1 p.m. 

LPGA Tour Golf

Hugel-Air Premia LA Open GOLF 4 p.m. 

Mixed Martial Arts TV Time 

UFC Fight Night

Early Prelims ESPN2 3:30 p.m. 

Prelims ESPN 5 p.m. 

MLB Baseball TV Time 

Cincinnati at St. Louis MLB 11 a.m. 

Baltimore at Minnesota FSN 11 a.m. 

Cleveland at Houston FS1 2 p.m. 

Colorado at Atlanta ATT SportsNet 5 pl.m.

Milwaukee at NY Mets FS1 5 p.m. 

Pittsburgh at LA Dodgers MLB 8 p.m. 

NBA Playoffs TV Time 

Philadelphia at Toronto TNT 5 p.m. 

San Antonio at Denver TNT 7:30 p.m. 

NFL Draft TV Time 

Rounds 4-7 ABC 10 a.m. 

Rounds 4-7 ESPN 10 a.m. 

Rounds 4-7 NFL 10 a.m. 

NHL Playoffs TV Time 

Dallas at St. Louis NBC 1 p.m. 

Columbus at Boston NBC 6 p.m. 

 

