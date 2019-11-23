{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Canadian Football League TV Time 

Hamilton vs. Winnipeg ESPN2 4:30 p.m. 

Men's College Basketball TV Time 

Tulane vs. Utah ESPNU 9:30 a.m. 

North Carolina A&T vs. Eastern Michigan CBSSN 10 a.m. 

North Florida at Creighton FS1 Noon 

Jamaica Classic: Louisiana State vs. Rhode Island CBSSN 12:30 p.m. 

Cal Poly at Iowa BTN 3 p.m. 

Villanova vs. Baylor ESPN 3 p.m. 

Saint Joseph's vs. Towson ESPNU 4 p.m. 

Lamar at Kentucky SEC 4 p.m. 

Utah State vs. North Texas, Montego Bay CBSSN 4:30 p.m. 

North Dakota at Minnesota BTN 5 p.m. 

Middle Tennessee vs. Ohio ESPNEWS 5:30 p.m. 

Florida vs. Xavier, Championship ESPN 6:30 p.m. 

Nicholls State vs. Maryland (Baltimore County) CBSSN 7 p.m.

Clemson vs. Texas Christian ESPN2 8:30 p.m. 

Women's College Basketball TV Time 

Connecticut at Ohio State ESPN 1 p.m. 

Rutgers at Louisiana State SEC 6 p.m. 

Golf TV Time

LPGA Tour

The CME Group Tour Championship NBC 11 a.m. 

PGA Tour

The RSM Classic GOLF 11 a.m. 

National Football League TV Time 

Denver at Buffalo CBS 11 a.m. 

Seattle at Philadelphia FOX 11 a.m. 

Dallas at New England FOX 2:25 p.m. 

Green Bay at San Francisco NBC 6:20 p.m. 

Men's Soccer TV Time 

Manchester United at Sheffield United NBCSN 9:25 a.m.

