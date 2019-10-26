{{featured_button_text}}

All Times Mountain 

Auto Racing TV Time 

Formula One

The Mexican Grand Prix ABC 12:30 p.m. 

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series

The First Data 500 NBCSN 1 p.m. 

Golf TV Time 

LPGA Tour

The BMW Championship GOLF 1 p.m. 

Major League Baseball TV Time 

World Series

Houston at Washington FOX 6 p.m. 

National Football League TV Time 

Denver at Indianapolis CBS 11 a.m. 

Carolina at San Francisco FOX 2:05 p.m. 

Cleveland at New England CBS 2:25 p.m. 

Green Bay at Kansas City NBC 6:20 p.m. 

Men's Soccer TV Time 

Augsburg at VfL Wolfsburg FS1 8:30 a.m. 

Premier League

Tottenham at Liverpool NBC 10:30 a.m. 

Frankfurt at Borussia Mönchengladbach FS2 10:50 a.m. 

U.S. vs. Senegal FS1 1:50 p.m. 

France vs. Chili FS2 1:50 p.m. 

Japan vs. Netherlands FS2 4:50 p.m. 

Women's Soccer TV Time 

NWSL

Chicago at North Carolina ESPN 1:30 p.m. 

Tennis TV Time 

USTA

Women's Pro Circuit TENNIS 10 a.m. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0