The Rapid City Stevens boys' and girls' basketball teams hung tough, but in the end, neither had enough offense to top Sioux Falls O'Gorman Saturday at Carold Heier Gymnasium.
The O'Gorman boys topped the Raiders 57-51 and the girls held off Stevens 48-42.
"We have to be mentally tougher, because at this point in our program, we’re not going to be physically tougher than these teams ... we’re just not," Stevens coach Chris Stoebner said. 'I thought we did a better job today."
The Raiders lost 66-33 to Sioux Falls Roosevelt Friday night and their record on the season fell to 8-5.
"It happens in practice. It’s not going to get better in the middle of a game," Stoebner said of offensive concerns he had of his team. "I have to do a better job of putting guys into position to be successful, especially on the offensive game."
The game started out as a quick paced, offensive game that saw Stevens leading 18-13 at the end of the first quarter.
It was the second quarter where the Raiders stopped finding the bottom of the net. O'Gorman, however, was able to make some shots and led 30-23 at halftime.
"They’re a very good team and we knew they had shooters. We tried to switch up between man and zone to throw them off because once they started getting comfortable in our of our defenses, they were able to move the ball better," Stoebner said. "They hit some tough shots, but they hit a couple of uncontested shots that we gave them. When teams go one a run we have to be bale to counter by scoring too. We came our blazing and then we don’t score for five minutes We just can’t do that."
The Knights led 44-35 at the end of the third quarter and in the fourth the Raiders outscored them 16-13.
Luke Ronsiek led O'Gorman with 18 points, while Jack Cartwright had 15. Dylan Pourier of Stevens led all scorers with 20, Mason Steele had 12 and Tyson Elliot had 10.
Steele's biggest contribution was on the defensive end, where he held the usually electric Akoi Akoi to four points and five rebounds.
"If Mason doesn’t get in foul trouble, he won’t leave the floor. He rebounds, and he’s about our only defensive rebounder right now, so he has to stay on the floor," Stoebner said. "That was one of my worries. I didn’t know how we were going to guard him (Akoi), and I think we did okay defensively tonight. We gave up some big offensive rebounds that killed us but we had some empty possessions."
Stoebner also said his team needs to get tougher on offense.
"We’re not able to get to where we want to be because you can see the physical difference," he said. "They were pushing us off our sports, so we have to continue to try to simulate that in practice. It’ll be tough, but these are the teams we’re going to have to beat to get where we want to."
Stevens will face Scottsbluff, Nebraska, Saturday on the road.
On the girls' side, Stevens held on against the No. 1 ranked team in Class AA, but O'Gorman fought back from a halftime deficit to get the win.
"Our effort was spectacular and our focus to the game plan was great," Stevens coach Michael Brooks said. "I thought we put ourselves in a position to win, and that’s all I can ask of them."
The Raiders led 18-16 at halftime, but the third quarter is when O'Gorman made its run. The Knights took the lead and didn't look back. At the end of the third quarter, O'Gorman led 35-28.
"We had a lull in the third quarter where we didn’t attack so well and got lost on defense and they capitalized on that," Brooks said. "They had a big freshman that stepped up and hit some shots against us, so all the credit goes to them in those situations."
That freshman was Ndjakalenga Mwenentanda, who finished the game with 10 points.
Stevens outscored O'Gorman 14-13 in the fourth quarter and was able to make the game closer with some big free throws early in the quarter.
"We’ve been working on our shooting and our free throws because it’s something we have not been successful at this year," Brooks said. "We’ve been shooting not so well, so for us, I was happy about us getting to the free throw line. I was happy with the way we stepped up later and hit some of those free throws."
Emma Ronsiek finished the game with 13 points for the Lady Knights. In addition to her 13 and Mwenentanda's 10, Isabelle Moore also had 10.
For Stevens, Bailee Sobczak had 12 points and Kyah Watson added nine.
The Raiders, 9-3, travel to face Scottsbluff, Nebraska, next Saturday.