St. Thomas More boys roll past Crusaders

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More boys' basketball team continued to roll, running past Red Cloud 83-62 Tuesday night in Pine Ridge.

In a high-scoring first half, the Cavaliers took a 48-36 lead into the locker room at the halftime break and led 66-44 after three.

Seniors Ryder Kirsch and Caden Casey had big games offensively with 30 and 27 points respectively. Casey hit six 3-pointers, four in the first, while Kirsch had 10 field goals and was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds.

Connor Hollenbeck also scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.

Riyen Carlow led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Beau Donovan and Jarron Big Horn both scored 14 for Red Cloud. Wakiyan Catches Enemy had nine rebounds.

"We really struggled guarding their penetration and we let the ball get to the paint too much in the first half. At times in the second half we defended well and took some charges," STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "Red Cloud plays hard and Coach McGee really has his guys shooting well."