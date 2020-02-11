St. Thomas More boys roll past Crusaders

The Class A top-ranked St. Thomas More boys' basketball team continued to roll, running past Red Cloud 83-62 Tuesday night in Pine Ridge.
In a high-scoring first half, the Cavaliers took a 48-36 lead into the locker room at the halftime break and led 66-44 after three.
Seniors Ryder Kirsch and Caden Casey had big games offensively with 30 and 27 points respectively. Casey hit six 3-pointers, four in the first, while Kirsch had 10 field goals and was 10-of-15 from the free-throw line. He also grabbed nine rebounds.
Connor Hollenbeck also scored 11 points for the Cavaliers.
Riyen Carlow led the Crusaders with 19 points, while Beau Donovan and Jarron Big Horn both scored 14 for Red Cloud. Wakiyan Catches Enemy had nine rebounds.
"We really struggled guarding their penetration and we let the ball get to the paint too much in the first half. At times in the second half we defended well and took some charges," STM coach Dave Hollenbeck said. "Red Cloud plays hard and Coach McGee really has his guys shooting well."
With the win, the Cavaliers moved to 14-0 on the season. The Cavs, who knocked off Class AA No. 3 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62-58 last weekend at the Pentagon Classic, will face Class A No. 2 Sioux Falls Christian Saturday night at the DWU Culver's Classic in Mitchell.
"Sioux Falls Christian will be extremely hard to guard with their quickness and length," Hollenbeck said. "We need to box-out and rebound well to have a chance."
Red Cloud, 12-5, is at Hot Springs Saturday.
BELLE FOURCHE 62, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 55: The Broncs pulled away in the fourth quarter for the win over the Comets Tuesday in Belle Fourche.
A tight game through three quarters, it was tied at 28-28 at halftime and the Broncs led 44-40 going into the fourth.
Colby Nowowiejski and Aiden Giffin both scored 14 points for the Broncs, followed by Brextin Garda with 12 and Kelby Olson with 11.
Ethan Wipf led the Comets with 20 points and Sam Schlabach added 17 points.
Belle Fourche, 10-7, hosts Custer Friday, while Rapid City Christian, 8-7, is at Alliance, Neb., Thursday.
KADOKA AREA 57, NEW UNDERWOOD 27: The Kougars ran out to a 29-12 halftime lead and never looked back, stopping the Tigers Tuesday night in New Underwood.
Dylan VanderMay led the Kougars with 15 points, while Dusty Merchen led the Tigers with seven points.
Kadoka Area, 10-6, hosts Edgemont Saturday, while New Underwood, 7-9, hosts Bennett County Friday.
Girls Basketball
RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 45, BELLE FOURCHE 39: The Lady Comets used a huge rally in the fourth quarter to knock off the Broncs Tuesday night in Belle Fourche.
Belle Fouche looked to be in control for much of he way, leading 11-6 at the end of the first quarter and 25-20 at halftime. The Broncs held the Lady Comets to just one free throw in the third and led 33-21 going into the fourth.
But Christian exploded for a 24-6 advantage in the fourth and got the win. Skylar Armendariz broke a 37-37 tie with a 3-pointer with one minute remaining.
Olivia Kiefer led all scorers with 21 points for Rapid City Christian, while Sarah Burkhalter added 11 points.
Jasmyn Jensen led Belle Fourche with 15 points.
Rapid City Christian, 10-8, is at Harding County Friday, while Belle Fourche, 11-5, hosts Custer Friday.