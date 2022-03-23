St. Thomas More, Chadron State product Cole Thurness showcases skills at SDSU Pro Day

Cole Thurness made a name for himself as a big fish in a small pond.

The St. Thomas More High School and Chadron State University product hopes his hard work pays off as he sets his sights on an NFL career. Thurness feels prepared to make an impact at the next level because of his small school experience.

He participated in South Dakota State's annual Pro Day Thursday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex in Brookings. Scouts and team personnel from 25 NFL teams showed up for the event to watch Jackrabbits and other local football players participate in combine style drills in hopes of getting a shot at playing football for a living.

“I learned that hard work and dedication gets you far in life,” Thurness told The Journal. “Coming from a Catholic school and a small school, you had to work hard to make it to the college level. I was a two-way player so there was more film time and more time to get looks."

That process continued at Chadron State. Thurness entered college as a defensive player before he transitioned to wide receiver and played a big role on special teams for the Eagles.

"Any way that I could help my team win games I was going to do that," Thurness said. "That’s really helped me along the way if these scouts want to see me as an outside receiver or slot or playing a big part on special teams, I’ve put that all on film and can help them in any way possible.”

Thurness left the dome Thursday proud of the way he competed in the combine drills. In the bench press he pushed 12 reps at 225-pounds. In jumps he recorded a respectable 37 inch vertical and a 10-foot-2 inch broad jump. And in the agility drills he ran a 4.15 second pro-agility drill and 6.97 second L-drill despite a pair of slip ups.

The wide-receiver performed well in the route-running portion of the event and wants scouts to notice the improvement he made over a 12 week stint in Miami, Florida training under Pete Bommarito.

"Everybody comes out of their pro day unhappy with times, so I wish I put up some better times," Thurness said. "But overall I thought I had a great day. I thought my routes went very well. I came in and out of my breaks really well. Working down in Florida I made an emphasis to work on my flexibility in my hips. I thought they helped me out tremendously with my flexibility."

Thurness received an invite to the Jackrabbits' pro day from SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier thanks to Minnesota Vikings Director of Scouting Reed Burckhardt. The wide receiver caught the attention of the Vikings and five other teams this fall, and continues to talk with the Vikings, Buffalo Bills and New York Giants.

He said the pro day proved a valuable experience and that hopefully it draws looks from other NFL teams looking for a reliable 3rd down target and special teams player.

“It was really cool and exciting,” Thurness said. “I didn’t sleep much the past few nights because I was thinking about how I would perform. It was quite an honor to put my skills out there for other scouts to see and visualize. Hopefully a lot of them liked what they saw.”

During his training in Florida Thurness relished the opportunity to work out and compete with some of the top college football players in the country. Bommarito hosted players from across the ACC and SEC including 18 players that participated in the NFL Scouting Combine.

"I thought I stacked up pretty well," he said. "I was competing and sticking with them every step of the way. It really made me feel good about going to the next level seeing that I can compete against some of the best guys even though I’m from a small school."

Thurness has high hopes for the next few months and hopes to sign as an undrafted free agent to participate in an NFL minicamp.

"I see myself playing that slot position and see myself like a Cole Beasley or Wes Welker or Julian Eddleman type guy," he said. "I want to be that guy on 3rd down to pick up five, six or seven yards. I’m really versatile on getting out of my routes which will be huge at the next level."

Now, the former Cavalier and Eagle awaits his professional football fate. The 2022 NFL Draft begins at 6 p.m. on Thursday April 28 in Las Vegas.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.