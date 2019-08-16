St. Thomas More and Rapid City Christian put a couple early marks on their respective tennis resumes by sweeping their four dual matches Friday during the opening day of the West River Invitational girls tennis meet.
The Cavaliers opened the season with two convincing wins, an 8-1 defeat of Aberdeen Central in their opening match before closing with a 7-2 victory over Rapid City Stevens.
The Comets were perfect in in their two matches Friday. Christian defeated Rapid City Central and Spearfish by identical 9-0 scores.
Stevens, in its opening dual of the day, swept the three doubles matches to take a hard-fought 5-4 win from Aberdeen Central.
Spearfish registered a 9-0 win over Central in the Cobblers’ second dual on Friday.
Action in the two-day dual format invitational continues today at the Sioux Park and Parkview tennis complexes. Play begins at 9 a.m.
St. Thomas More 8, Aberdeen Central 1
SINGLES
Ainsleigh Scott, STM, def. Olivia Goetz, AC, 6-4, 6-3
Bridget Raymond, STM, def. Mirra Frohling, 6-1, 6-1
Vanessa Wittenberg, STM, def. Emily Ringgenberg, AC, 6-0, 6-3
Alastrina Scott, STM, def. Jennifer Appl, AC, 6-2, 6-1
Megan Achbach, STM, def. Megan Throne, AC, 6-3, 6-1
Katelyn Denholm, STM, def. Alice Vogel, 7-6 (1), 6-3
DOUBLES
Ai. Scott-Wittenberg, STM, def. Goetz-Frohling, AC, 7-6 (5), 6-4
Al. Scott-Raymond, STM, def. Ringgenberg-Throne, AC, 6-0, 7-5
Appl-Comstock, AC, def. Achbach-Denholm, STM, 4-6, 6-4, 10-5
R.C. Stevens 5, Aberdeen Central 4
SINGLES
Olivia Geotz, AC, def. Erica Wing, RCS, 6-4, 7-6 (5)
Mirra Frohling, AC, def. Emma Thurness, RCS, 6-2, 6-4
Julia Wiedmeier, RCS, def. Emily Ringgenberg, AC, 6-2, 6-3
Jennifer Appl, AC, def. Mary Allen, RCS, 6-2. 7-5
Abby Sherill, RCS, def. Megan Throne, AC, 6-4, 5-7. 10-7
Macy Lunstrom, RCS, def. Alice Vogel, AC, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 11-9
DOUBLES
Wing-Wiedmeier, RCS, def. Goetz-Frohling, AC, 6-3, 7-5
Dehler-Thurness, RCS, def. Ringgenberg-Throne, AC, 6-4, 5-7, 10-7
Lundstrom-Sherill, RCS, def. Appl-Cornstock, AC, 7-5, 6-4
St. Thomas More 7, R.C. Stevens 2
SINGLES
Ainsleigh Scott, STM, def. Eric Wing, RCS, 6-2, 2-2 ret.
Bridget Raymond, STM, def. Anna Mueller, 6-1, 6-1
Vanessa Wittenburg, STM, def. Julia Wiedmeier, 6-4, 7-5
Alastrina Scott, STM, def. Mary Allen, RCS, 6-2, 6-3
Abby Sherill, RCS, def. Megan Achbach, STM, 6-2, 6-1
Macy Lundstrom, RCS, def. Katelyn Denholm, STM, 6-2, 4-6, 10-5
DOUBLES
Ai. Scott-Wittenberg, STM, def. Wing-Wiedmeier, RCS, 6-0, 6-1
Al. Scott-Raymond, STM, def. Abbey Dehler-Thurness, RCS 6-1, 6-0
Achbach-Denholm, STM, def. Lundstrom-Sherill, RCS, 6-2, 4-6, 10-8
R.C. Christian 9, R.C. Central 0
SINGLES
Ella Hancock, RCCh, def. Harper Keim, RCC, 6-1, 6-1
You have free articles remaining.
Bridget Schneller, RCCh, def. Lindsey Pfingston, RCC, 6-4, 6-4
Julia Anderson, RCCh, def. Cordelia Raforth, RCC, 6-0, 6-1
Paige Wagner, RCCh, def. Kiana Johnson, RCC, 6-2, 6-2
Anna Ligtenberg, RCCh, def. Arianna Doty, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
Mia Shankle, RCCh, def. Mehrezat Abbas, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
DOUBLES
E. Hancock-P. Wagner, RCCh, def. C. Raforth-H. Keim, RCC, 6-0, 6-1
J. Anderson-B. Schneller, RCCh, def. L. Pfingston-K. Johnson, RCC, 6-0, 6-0
A. Ligtenberg-M. Shankle, RCCh, def. A. Doty-M. Abbas, RCC, 6-0, 6-2
Madison 9, R.C. Central 0
SINGLES
C.C. Graham, Mad, def. Harper Keim, RCC, 10-3
Mya Maxwell, Mad, def. Lindsey Pfingston, RCC, 11-9
Lily Wolff, Mad, def. Cordelia Raforth, RCC, 10-4
Emma Kruger, Mad, def. Kiana Johnson, RCC, 10-1
Evelyn Graham, Mad, def. Arianna Doty, RCC, 10-3
Bella Maxwell, Mad, def. Mehrezat Abbas, RCC, 10-4
DOUBLES
C. Graham-M. Maxwell, Mad, def. L. Pfingston-H. Keim, RCC, 10-4
E. Graham-L. Wolff, Mad, def. K. Johnson-C. Raforth, RCC, 10-1
E. Kruger-E. Van Liere, Mad, def. M. Abbas-A. Doty, RCC, 10-1
R.C. Christian 9, Spearfish 0
SINGLES
Ella Hancock, RCCh, def. Silvee McCoy, Sp, 6-2, 6-0
Bridget Schneller, RCCh, def. Anna Engen, Sp, 6-0, 6-1
Julia Anderson, RCCh, def. Lauren Strand, Sp, 6-4, 6-2
Paige Wagner, RCCh, def. Maddy Reichert, Sp, 6-0, 6-0
Anna Ligtenberg, RCCh, def. Jaydah Wickenhagen, Sp, 6-0, 6-0
Mia Shankle, RCCh, def. Katie Mondloch, Sp, 6-1, 6-0
DOUBLES
E. Hancock-P. Wagner, RCCh, def. S. McCoy-A. Engen, Sp, 6-1, 6-1
J. Anderson-B. Schneller, RCCh, def. L. Strand-M. Reichert, Sp, 6-0, 6-2
M. Shankle-A. Ligtenberg, RCCh, def. L. George-K. Mondloch, Sp, 6-1, 6-1
Madison 9, Spearfish 0
SINGLES
CC Graham, Mad., def. Silvee McCoy, Sp., 10-2
Mya Maxwell, Mad., def. Anna Engen, Sp., 10-3
Lily Wolff, Mad., def. Lauren Strand, Sp., 10-8
Emma Kruger, Mad., def. Maddy Reichert, Sp., 10-2
Evelyn Graham, Mad., def. Jaydah Wickenhagen, Sp., 10-3
Bella Maxwell, Mad., def. Katie Mondloch, Sp., 10-8
DOUBLES
C. Graham-E. Graham, Mad., def. S. McCoy-A. Engen, Sp., 10-6
M. Maxwell-E. Kruger, Mad., def. L. Strand-M. Reichert, Sp., 10-4
L. Wolff-E. Van Liere, Mad., def. J. Wickenhagen-K. Mondloch, Sp., 10-0