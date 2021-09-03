St. Thomas More defense shuts out Bison

"Honestly, I like both sides the same," Young said. "We don't have strength in numbers this year, so everybody's just going to have to step in and play both ways whether they like it or not. But I do like playing both ways that keeps me engaged in the game."

Sullivan was very happy with the win Friday night, but he knows his team faces a tough schedule.

"That's what we need if we want to make the playoffs," Sullivan said. "That's why we play the Black Hills Conference. I love playing the bigger schools. It makes us better."

The first game on the tough schedule coming up is No. 1 Winner at home next week.

"As young as we are, if we can just get better week by week — and I know it's a cliche — but we have to," Sullivan said. "That was a very good team we beat tonight. We're going to enjoy this for 24 hours and we're gonna get back to work. Winner at home next week. That'll be a fun one and again, you know, in order to be one of the top notch teams you got to play the best teams like Hot Springs. Now we have Winner. You never want to look ahead but our last five games are a gauntlet."

