St. Thomas More girls run past Crusaders

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team bounced back from it's first loss of the season last week against top-ranked Winner, with a strong performance in the 61-42 win over Red Cloud Thursday night in Pine Ridge.
After a slow start, the No. 3 Cavaliers built up momentum as they went, taking a 25-16 lead into the locker room at halftime after just a 9-8 edge at the end of one.
The Crusadaers, who entered the game with just one loss as well, cut the lead to eight, 34-26, before STM junior Haleigh Timmer converted two straight steals for layups and the Cavs were up 39-26 going into the fourth.
STM then had its best quarter of the game, outscoring Red Cloud 22-16 in the final eight minutes.
"It was a great win for us," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "It is never easy to play in their gym, especially on Senior Night, and the place is packed with so many fans. They are a great young team that can cause problems, and they did early on forcing us to turn the ball over.
"The first half was a battle of back and forth, but a couple of timely baskets before half gave us a cushion. The second half was better composure and Jenna (Jacobson) and Delaney (Klosterman) played big, contributing in ways that might not show up on the stat sheet. Haleigh again had a solid game, especially from the line."
Timmer had another big game for the Cavaliers with 28 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three steals and one blocked shot. She was 14-of-15 from the free-throw line, including 7-of-8 in the fourth.
Jacobson added nine points and Mairin Duffy eight points for the Cavaliers, who were 22-of-27 from the line. Red Cloud was just 2-of-5 from the free-throw line.
Red Cloud was led by Sharissa Haas with 14 points and 12 rebounds, while Stevi Fallis added 11 points.
St. Thomas More, 15-1, hosts Douglas Tuesday, while Red Cloud, 15-2, is at Hot Springs Saturday.
WINNER 71, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 39: The top-ranked Warriors had little trouble against the Braves Thursday night in Winner.
Winner jumped out to a 22-7 first-quarter lead and led 44-23 at the halftime break.
Bella Swedlund paced the Warriors with 20 points and six rebounds, followed by Kalla Bertram and Katherine Jankauskas with 12 points each and Morgan Hammerbeck with 11 points.
Rylin Rousseau led the Braves with 10 points.
Winner, 15-0, hosts McLaughlin Friday night, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-7, is at Pine Ridge Monday night.
SPEARFISH 51, CUSTER 41: The Spartans turned it on in the second half to stop the Wildcats Thursday night in Custer.
Spearfish led 18-14 at halftime, but outscored Custer 33-27 in the second half.
Stella Marcus led all scorers with 22 points for the Spartans, whole Josey Wahlstrom led the Wildcats with 13 points.
Spearfish, 6-10, hosts Rapid City Stevens Tuesday, while Custer, 8-9, is at Belle Fourche Friday night.
Boys basketball
DOUGLAS 64, HILL CITY 33: The Patriots rolled to their fifth straight win, stopping the Rangers Thursday night in Hill City.
Darrell Knight led the Patriots with 14 points and Kobe Main scored nine points for Hill City.
Douglas, 8-8, hosts Spearfish next Thursday, while Hill City, 5-13, is at St. Thomas More Feb. 22.
SPEARFISH 57, CUSTER 51, OT: The Spartans pulled away in overtime for the win Thursday night at Custer.
The two teams battled throughout, with the game tied at 25-25 at halftime and 49-49 going into overtime.
Cade Lyon led the Spartans with 16 points, while Jace Kelly paced the Wildcats with 15 points and Daniel Sedlacek added 11 points.
Spearfish, 7-10, is at Douglas next Thursday, while Custer, 10-6, is at Belle Fourche Friday night.
ALLIANCE, NEB. 78, RAPID CITY CHRISTIAN 38: The Bulldogs ran out to a 40-17 lead and never looked back to bounce the Comets Thursday night in Alliance.
Sam Schlabach led Christian with 13 points and Ethan Wipf added 12.
Alliance, 16-5, was led by Joe Baker and Carson Clarke with 20 points each and Bradyn Palmer with 16.
Rapid City Christian, 8-8, faces Dell Rapids Saturday in the DWU Classic at the Corn Palace in Mitchell.
WINNER 66, CHEYENNE-EAGLE BUTTE 63: The Warriors rallied in the fourth quarter to edge the Braves Thursday night in Winner.
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte led 54-47 going into the fourth quarter, but the Warriors had a 19-9 advantage to get the win.
Brady Fritz had a huge game for Winner with 31 points. He it 8-of-18 from the field (4-of-12 3-pointers) and 11-of-12 free throws. Joren Bruun added 13 for the Warriors.
Riley Hodgkiss led the Braves with 19 points and Rance Harrison added 14 points.
Winner, 11-4, hosts McLaughlin Friday, while Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 9-6, is Aberdeen Roncalli Saturday.