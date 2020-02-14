St. Thomas More girls run past Crusaders

The St. Thomas More girls' basketball team bounced back from it's first loss of the season last week against top-ranked Winner, with a strong performance in the 61-42 win over Red Cloud Thursday night in Pine Ridge.

After a slow start, the No. 3 Cavaliers built up momentum as they went, taking a 25-16 lead into the locker room at halftime after just a 9-8 edge at the end of one.

The Crusadaers, who entered the game with just one loss as well, cut the lead to eight, 34-26, before STM junior Haleigh Timmer converted two straight steals for layups and the Cavs were up 39-26 going into the fourth.

STM then had its best quarter of the game, outscoring Red Cloud 22-16 in the final eight minutes.

"It was a great win for us," STM coach Brandon Kandolin said. "It is never easy to play in their gym, especially on Senior Night, and the place is packed with so many fans. They are a great young team that can cause problems, and they did early on forcing us to turn the ball over.