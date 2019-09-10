The St. Thomas More girls' tennis team earned a signature win Tuesday night as it cruised to a win over Rapid City Stevens at Sioux Park.
The Cavaliers won four of six singles matches, as well as two of the three doubles matchups en route to a 6-3 victory.
In singles action, Ainsleigh Scott of STM topped Erica Wing 10-1, while Vanessa Wittenberg defeated Julia Wiedmeier 10-4.
Abby Sherrill and Macy Lundstrom were the lone winners on the singles side for the Raiders as Sherrill defeated Megan Achbach (10-5) and Lundstrom dropped Katie Denholm (10-6).
In doubles competition, the duo of Ainsleigh Scott and Wittenberg defeated Wing and Wiedmeier 10-8 in Flight 1, while Alastrina Scott and Bridget Raymond earned a 10-3 win over Abbey Dehler and Emma Thurness in Flight 2.
St. Thomas More will play a dual with Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while the Raiders (9-3) travel East to compete in the Brandon Valley Invite starting Friday.
Cobblers lose two in Pierre
The Rapid City Central tennis team suffered a pair of losses as it squared off with Pierre and Aberdeen Roncalli in a triangular Tuesday.
In the first match, the Cobblers dropped a 7-2 decision to Pierre, before being shut out by Aberdeen Roncalli a short time later.
Lindsey Pfingston earned a pair of wins in Central’s matchup with the Governors, starting with a 10-8 victory over Carissa Ott in Flight 2 singles.
In doubles action, Pfingston and doubles partner Harper Keim picked up a win in Flight 1 as they earned a 10-3 victory over Ott and Rose Gunderson.
The Cobblers will be back in action when they travel to Watertown to take on Watertown and Brookings on Friday.
Cross Country
Clarkson, Ecoffey win at Jim Thorpe meet
Sawyer Clarkson of Belle Fourche and Jade Ecoffey of Red Cloud topped the rest of the field in their respective divisions at the Jim Thorpe Cross Country Invitational Tuesday in Pine Ridge.
Clarkson led the boys’ side with a time of 18:39.83, while Xavier Little Thunder of Todd County took second in 18:45.41 and David Tuttle of Pine Ridge rounded out the top three in 18:49.22.
In the girls’ 5k, Ecoffey won in 21:48.49, while teammate Cheree Ferguson took second in 22:26.31.
Kelsie Herman of Todd County earned third place in 23:19.27.
Boys Golf
Cobblers, Duran win Central triangular
Paced by individual winner Alex Duran, the Rapid City Central golf team picked up a win at Meadowbrook Golf Course in Rapid City on Tuesday.
The Cobblers took first with 181, while Douglas was just one stroke ahead of third place finisher Hot Springs with 206.
Duran earned medalist honors with 41, while his teammate, Seth Stock, took second with 43.
Derrick Brown of Douglas and Jacob Harris of Hot Springs tied for third with 45 apiece and Ethan Dotson of Central closed out the individual top five with 49.
All three teams will compete at the Douglas Invitational in Box Elder on Thursday.
Girls Soccer
STURGIS 1, ST. THOMAS MORE 0: Despite not scoring a goal, or even taking a shot, Sturgis defeated St. Thomas More at Dakota Fields on Tuesday.
The goal came in the second minute of play as a pass in the Cavalier box was deflected off of one of the legs of the STM players’ and into the net for an own goal.
From there, the Cavs put plenty of pressure on Scooper goalkeeper Morgan Jost, who finished the match with seven saves.
St. Thomas More finished with 15 total shots, eight of which were on goal.
Sturgis (3-2-1) is at Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while the Cavaliers (3-4) host Belle Fourche on Saturday.
Boys Soccer
STURGIS 3, ST. THOMAS MORE 2: The Scoopers bounced back from a loss to Spearfish as they defeated St. Thomas More Tuesday at Dakota Fields.
The Cavaliers’ Jason Albertson of STM scored the team’s first goal at the 50 minute mark on an assist from Tom Solano.
Jacob Brinkman added the team’s second and final goal 79 minutes into the contest, but it wasn’t enough to overtake Sturgis.
The Scoopers (4-2) play at Douglas/Rapid City Christian on Thursday, while St. Thomas More (4-3-1) hosts Belle Fourche on Saturday.
High School Volleyball
LEAD-DEADWOOD 3, EDGEMONT 1: Lead-Deadwood earned a hard-fought victory over Edgemont in Lead on Tuesday.
The Golddiggers took the first set 25-21 and won the second 25-16, before the Moguls stormed back to win the third set 25-22.
Lead-Deadwood regained the momentum in the fourth on its way to winning the match with a 31-29 set victory.
Anna Campbell led the way for the Golddiggers with 18 kills, 14 digs and three blocks, Kailee Bertrand had 27 assists and four aces, and Natalie Janssen finished with 21 digs and 11 kills.
Lead-Deadwood (5-1) will travel to Belle Fourche on Thursday, while Edgemont (1-7) travels to Guernsey-Sunrise, Wyo.
HILL CITY 3, DOUGLAS 0: The Rangers improved to 7-0 with a straight set win over the Patriots in Box Elder Tuesday night.
Hill City opened with a 25-21 win in the first, won the second set 25-13 and closed out the match with a 25-12 victory in the third.
Sarah Vinson paced Douglas with 16 digs, Victoria Somerset had eight kills and two aces and Taliyah Green finished with four blocks.
Hill City will play at Spearfish on Thursday, while Douglas (1-6) is at St. Thomas More.
ST. THOMAS MORE 3, BELLE FOURCHE 0: The Cavaliers had little trouble Tuesday night as it ran past the Broncs.
STM kicked off the match with a 25-14 win, took the second set 25-17 and sealed the win with a 25-16 third set.
Sarah Matthes led the Cavs with 28 assists, while Ciara Benson and Haleigh Timmer finished with nine kills apiece.
Skylar Sullivan added 14 digs for STM (9-4) and Grace Brechtel chipped in with 10 blocks.