It was a cold and wet day Tuesday, but it ended up being a day good enough to play baseball at Pete Lien Field.
The problem was, according to Rapid City Post 320 coach Brian Humphries, that his team wasn't ready for a game to happen.
The Stars fell to Sioux Falls Post 15 West 4-3 in one game of what was supposed to be a doubleheader.
The skies cleared around 4 p.m., and Humphries said he thought his team might have already assumed there would be no game that night because of its energy at the start.
"Judging by the energy we had in the beginning, pure and simple we did not expect to play today," he said. "I told them as much as I could to be prepared and ready but to have one hit from a guy that wasn’t even throwing 78 (miles and hour) through the first five innings is just pure lack of preparation and the lack of the mindset of being ready to play."
Four runs from Post 15 West in the top of the first inning but Post 320 in a hole. The big hit came from Ben Simonsen, a double that scored Karsten Grove and Aidan Thomas.
After that the Stars' bats went lifeless for the next five innings.
"The first inning was our biggest downfall. I’ve always told my players, five runs or less and two or less errors, we did that today. From a pitching and defensive standpoint that’s what I ask for," Humphries said. "I think our hitting will come around. It’s tough being inside every day and then we come out for a day and it’ll probably snow two days from now."
In the third inning Austin Lunde came in to pitch for Post 320, and was able to allow only two hits and no runs in 4 1/3 innings. Humphries said it's what he's come to expect from the Riverland Community College pitcher.
"It was a great job. He came out here and threw strikes, threw a lot of ground balls and did his job," he said of Lunde. "He kept us in the game to where we were still one swing from tying the game so it was a great performance."
The Stars were one swing away from tying the game because the bats came alive in the sixth inning.
You have free articles remaining.
J.T. Kostenbauer got things started with a leadoff triple and scored on a deep ground ball hit by Tate Walker.
Later in the inning Carter Stonecipher hit a two-run home run to make the score 4-3, but that's as close as Post 320 would get as it went down in order in the bottom of the seventh.
"Being able to have the right mentality isn’t something you can do on the next pitch, at bat or inning," Humphries said. "It’s something that needs to be done before the game. You can’t just turn it on, it needs to be done well in advance."
He said the coaching staff had been working since 2 p.m. to get the field ready to play and he thought it was in good condition throughout the night. The tarp was also on the infield for roughly a day and a half.
"Having the tarp on there for that long, there was no excuse. Unless it was literally raining at game time or during the game there was no doubt in my mind that we were going to play," he said. "I conveyed that to my players but I think judging from the first few innings they weren’t expecting to play today."
Post 320 outhit Post 15 West 6-5 and both teams committed one error.
The loss drops the Stars to 6-4 on the season, and Humphries said he isn't concerned about his team scoring three runs on six hits. He knows his team will be able to hit.
Having to hit inside because of weather concerns hasn't helped in his eyes, and he said once that starts to change he thinks his lineup is going to be able to put up more production.
"It’s hard to be able to get timing when you don’t have any to begin with," he said. "Once we get into a little bit of a routine, being able to wake up in the morning and see the sun and know we’re going to play, know we’re going to practice, I think our hitting will start to come along."
Weather permitting, Post 320 will host Sioux Falls Post 15 East in a doubleheader starting at 5 p.m. today. Post 15 West will face Rapid City Post 22 in a doubleheader from Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium starting at 5 p.m.