It was hits early and often that got the job done for Rapid City Post 320 against Alliance First National Bank Post 7 out of Nebraska in the Black Hills Classic late Saturday night at Pete Lien Field, as the Stars won 10-2 in five innings.
Post 320 outhit Alliance 7-4, and the scoring started early.
Five runs crossed the plate for the Stars in the bottom of the first inning, as Carter Stonecipher had a big blast, hitting a two-run home run.
Wyatt Hunt also contributed a two-run double in the first and ended the game 2-for-2 with a run scored. At the end of the first, starting pitcher Isaac Powers had a good cushion to work with.
He ended the game going all five innings and allowing only the four hits, two runs, only one was earned, while walking no one and striking out three.
Petyon Pemero took the loss for Alliance, going 2 2/3 innings and giving up five hits, seven earned runs with four walks while striking out two. In relief, Devin Garcia went 1 1/3 innings and giving up two hits, one earned run and two walks while striking out one.
Post 320 scored four more runs to go up 9-0 in the bottom of the third. Alliance scored in the top of the fourth, but the Stars had an answer with a run in the bottom of the fourth.
Post 7 scored a run in the top of the fifth but it wasn't enough, as the eight-run after five innings rule was put into place ending the game early.
In addition to Stonecipher and Hunt having two-RBI games, Sam Mathes also had two RBI. Devin Jacobs, Cody Winter and Tate Walker all also contributed RBI.
Both teams committed two errors
The win moved Post 320 to 17-9 on the season and 2-1 in the Black Hills Classic. They will face Alliance again in the final day of the tournament at 2 p.m.