The Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team closed out the Border Battle in Pierre with a split Saturday morning.
The Stars kicked off the morning with an 18-8 victory over the Mandan Chiefs, before dropping a 6-4 afternoon decision to Bismarck.
In the opening matchup of the day, Mandan jumped ahead early with a trio of runs in the opening inning.
After Post 320 scored its first run in the top half of the second, the Chiefs added four more runs in the bottom of the inning to take an early 7-1 lead.
The Stars cut the deficit to 7-2, before erupting for nine runs in the fourth.
The fourth inning scoring eruption started on a two-RBI double from Grayson Skinner, followed by a Carter Stonecipher RBI single. Post 320 took its first lead of the game a couple of batters later when Devin Jacobs knocked in three runs on a double to center field.
Tate Walker and Logan Miller added a pair of RBI doubles to give the Stars an 11-7 advantage heading into the bottom half of the fourth inning.
Post 320 added four runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth to put the game out of reach.
Jacobs paced the Stars with two hits and four RBI, while Stonecipher added two hits and three RBI.
In the second game of the day, Rapid City took the early lead on a Krump RBI double and a Wyatt Hunt RBI single.
The Governors did all of their damage in the third and fourth innings with three runs in each stanza to take a 6-2 lead.
Although Post 320 was able to add a pair of runs in the fifth, it couldn’t find much more offense in the last two innings to drop the final game of the tournament.
Krump and Hunt led the Stars with two hits and an RBI apiece.
Rapid City Post 320 (15-8) will be back in action when it travels to Sturgis to take on Post 33 in a doubleheader starting Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Veteran’s Classic
RAPID CITY POST 22 EXPOS 13, BILLINGS ROYALS 10: The Expos pulled away in the later innings to earn a win over Billings on the second day of the Veteran’s Classic at Floyd Fitzgerald Stadium on Saturday.
In what was a high scoring affair from the outset, Post 22 found itself in a 4-0 hole heading into the bottom of the first.
Thanks to a wild pitch, a fielder’s choice and a sacrifice fly by Drew Scherbenske, the Expos pulled within one at the end of the first.
No to be outdone, the Royals scored five more runs in the top of the second to extend their advantage to 9-3.
From there, Rapid City began to take over with three runs in each of the next two innings to tie the game at nine runs apiece.
The Expos took their first lead of the game with a run in the fourth and added to it with another in the fifth.
Two more runs in the bottom of the sixth gave Post 22 a good enough cushion to put the game away.
Liam Porter and Kai Jackson led the Rapid City offense with three hits and three RBI.
The Expos (10-12) close out the tournament when they take on Billings today at 9 a.m.
Tellinhuisen Classic
STURGIS 5, LARAMIE RANGERS 4: Sturgis Post 33 scored a run in the top of the seventh to sneak past the Rangers in Spearfish.
The Titans scored the first two runs in the top of the second and Laramie responded tied the game with two runs in the bottom of the fifth. Post 33 scored two more in the top of the sixth, and the Rangers responded with two in the bottom of the sixth.
The Titans were able to get out with the win with a run in the top of the seventh.
STURGIS 8, BILLINGS UPPER DECK 6: Sturgis Post 33 held on for the win Saturday in Spearfish.
The Titans got the scoring started with two runs in the top of the second, and added a run in the top of the third.
Billings tied the game in the bottom of the third with three runs, and then Post 33 was able to scored two runs in the top of the first and Billings scored two more in the bottom of the fourth.
Sturgis was able to break the tie for good in the sixth when it scored three runs to make it 8-5. Billings responded with a run in the bottom of the sixth, but it wasn't enough to get the win.
Post 33 moved to 4-3 on the season despite being outhit 8-3 with both teams committing four errors each. Nick and David Anderson led the Titans with two RBI each.
Sturgis will face Spearfish Post 164 in the final day of the Tellinguisen Classic today at 3:45 p.m.
SPEARFISH POST 164 13, DOUGLAS 1: Spearfish Post 164 scored early and often in a 13-1 win over Douglas, Wyoming that lasted only three innings at the Tellinguisen Classic.
The Cats got the scoring started with a run in the top of the first, and then Spearfish scored three runs in the bottom of the first and then dropped eight in the second.
Post 164 then scored two runs in the bottom of the third to go up by 12 and call the game early.
The win moved Spearfish to 3-10 on the season, it will face Sturgis Post 33 today in the final day of the tournament at 3:45 p.m.
Expedition League
HASTINGS 8, SPEARFISH 6: Four errors doomed the Sasquatch as they fell to the Sodbusters 8-6 Saturday in Hastings, Neb.
Spearfish outhit Hastings 12-10, but couldn't come out on top.
In the top of the second inning the Sasquatch scored two runs, but Hastings responded with four runs. Spearfish scored the next four runs unanswered to take the lead, with two runs in the top of the third, one in the fourth and one in the fifth.
The Sodbusters tied the game with a two run inning in the bottom of the fifth and then scored a run in the sixth and seventh to put Spearfish away.
Luke Lampros led the bats for the Sasquatch by going 1-of-4 for two RBI. Brent Richey went 2-of-4 with an RBI and Brooks DuBose also went 2-of-4 with an RBI.
Joe Yorke also had an RBI for the Sasquatch.
Spearfish's Riley McSherry took the loss after coming on in relief and pitching two innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs and striking out one.
The Sasquatch fall to 7-5 on the season and will finish off their series with the Sodbusters in Hastings at 1 p.m.