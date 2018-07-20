Rapid City Post 320 coach Rich Downs remembers a conversation with a fan at the start of the season when the fan said the Stars would be lucky to win 20 games during his first season.
Friday night Post 320 notched wins number 30 and 31.
The Stars swept a doubleheader of Miles City, Montana 12-7 and 13-3 to move to 31-16 on the season.
"It’s a nice win for the ball club," Downs said after the first game. "We started out of the gates just a touch slow, then we caught fire and then hung around and let them back into it a little bit. Obviously we want to be sharp this time of year. The postseason is right around the corner and we’re just getting everyone some innings before we go into that."
Downs said he had a plan to get his pitchers two innings each. He started the first game with Cater Stonecipher and also featured Renn Svenson and Mitch Sand before Noah Simonson.
"We had a situation set, we wanted two innings each and we were going to close with either Noah or Mason Russell and the situation dictated that Noah finish it," Downs said.
The game started with two runs in the top of the first inning from Miles City, but Post 320 blew the game open in the third.
The Stars scored nine runs, helped by a triple from Camden Nayman that scored two runs to make the score 8-2.
"I was just focusing on keeping my head down, making solid contact and whatever happens, happens. It turned out good today," Nayman said. "It feels really good to have confidence in your team, and we knew we could do it. We started soft but we’ve been doing that a lot, we have a lot of confidence in one another to get the job done and we showed that in the third inning."
In the bottom of the fifth Post 320 scored two more runs and were close to scoring the 12th run of the game, which would have ended the game because of the 10-run rule.
Post 320 couldn't bring that run across, and it almost caught them. The Outlaws scored five runs in the sixth to put the game at 11-7, but the Stars scored another run to give them some cushion.
The second game was the final game of the season from Pete Lien Field, and Downs said it can be an emotional day which can be hard for players, even if they still have a job to do.
"It’s a little bit of a different reaction for everyone. Some of the guys get nostalgic, some aren’t," Downs said before the second game. "To me it’s just another game, we want to play well and we’re going to give everyone an opportunity that maybe haven’t seen a lot of time this year, we’ll respect that, play hard and hopefully come out on top."
The Stars did just that. Again they fell down early when Miles City scored a run in the first, but the bats picked it up after that with three runs in the second and three in the third.
Leading 6-1 Post 320 scored four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth to end the game early.
Downs employed the same stratedgy with his pitching staff in the second game as the first game, and Nayman got the start after his big offensive day in the first game. Nayman had four strikeouts on the day.
"Pitching has been one of my major highlights of the season," he said. I just try to hit my spots, and know that he stuff is going to come."
Dillon Martin had three RBI for the Stars while Jaden Heintzman contributed two.
Post 320 is off until Wednesday when it heads to Strong Field in Sturgis for the Region 3A tournament where it will face off with Mitchell Post 18.