It was a tale of two games as Rapid City Post 320 opened the Black Hills Classic with a doubleheader split at Pete Lien Memorial Field Friday.
In the Stars' first game against Chadron, Nebraska, they did whatever they wanted to do on their way to a 14-2 win in five innings, and in the second game, the bats went silent as they fell 6-2 to the 406 Flyers, a travel team from Billings, Montana.
"I think overall, one of the things I told they players is that we need to continue to progress forward," Post 320 coach Brian Humphries said. "We can’t take two steps forward and one step back and then the next day take one step back and two steps forward and stay stagnant the whole time."
The Stars were helped by five Chadron errors in the first game, but in the second game a dominant pitching performance from the Flyers' Brock Blatter made it difficult for Post 320 to score.
"I thought in the Border Battle we made a step forward, we played Chadron, and then we played a team that talent-wise we’ll have to see somewhere down the road (the Flyers)," Humphries said. "We need to be able to find a way to hit something that’s over 80 miles an hour, and for all the games we lost except one, it’s been 80-82 and we’ve struggled to be able to hit something with slight velocity."
In the first game hitting wasn't the issue. After a 1-2-3 first inning, Post 320 scored a run when Grayson Skinner came home on an error by the shortstop.
The second inning was even bigger, as the Stars scored six runs to make it 7-0, the big hit came from Ian Krump in the form of a two-run triple that scored Logan Miller and J.T. Kostenbauer.
"It was good, being able to get off to a good start and come out and shut down their top three guys and throw up a zero. It just helps us with the confidence and with swinging the bats," Humphries said.
In the bottom of the third Post 320 tacked on seven runs to make it 14-0, and Humphries decided to take out his starters to get his bench players more reps.
Chadron scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but the game was stopped after the top of the fifth because the lead exceeded eight runs.
"It’s always good to be able to get everyone in," Humphries said. "To play today and we haven’t played since the Border Battle, we had Tuesday rained out, so for everyone to get some reps and some looks and hopefully they’ll be prepared off the bench."
He also said after the first game that he hoped his team didn't take the Flyers lightly, because he knew the offense would have a challenge with Blatter.
"I think we’re getting there. With any team, win or lose you have a tendency to carry that momentum from the first game over to the next," he said. "We’re feeling good, we’re relaxed but I hope we don’t just walk out there and think we’ll have the same performance against a totally different team and pitcher."
It would not be as easy in the second game.
Blatter ended the game with seven strikeouts in six innings, and in the first two innings no one scored.
In the bottom of the third Post 320 struck first when a Skinner single scored Kostenbauer.
The big inning for the Flyers came in the fourth. Ian Brauer scored on an error, Kyler Koppes scored on a single from Brady Spaeny and the big hit came off the bat of Kanyin Moran who hit a three-run home run to right field to make it 5-1.
The Flyers added a run when Kyson Moran scored on a passed ball in the top of the sixth, and the Stars added a run when a Carter Stonecipher single scored Skinner.
"We need to find a way to hit that because 65 isn’t going to be in regional or state. In order to beat teams we need to beat we need to be able to progress forward," Humphries said. "I think we’ve been able to see enough of this pitching to understand what it needs to be and I still haven’t seen that progression forward with above average pitching even for around this region. That same tier of velocity, we’ve struggled with. We’re getting to the point now where we know we have some big tournaments coming up."
Those tournaments include a tournament in Billings in a week and the Gopher Classic in Minnesota before the regional and state tournament.
Humphries said velocity can't be the enemy of his hitters as the games start to become more important.
"We’re a little more than a month from when it matters, and we’re going to see pitchers for four or five straight days at regional and state that are 80 plus," he said. "It’s hard to win games when you’re scoring one or two runs against that kind of pitching."
In other Black Hills Classic action, Alliance, Nebraska, defeated Spearfish Post 164 9-0 while the game between the Casper, Wyoming, Crush and Chadron was postponed because of rain and will be played Sunday.
Post 320 is 16-9 on the season and faces Alliance tonight at 7 p.m.