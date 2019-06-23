The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team saw their stay in the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings, Mont., come to a tough end Sunday, as they fell to the Colorado Lightning 6-0.
Despite the loss, the Stars finished 3-2 in the tournament, losing their first game before winning three straight before Sunday.
The Lightning jumped on Post 320 starting pitcher Carter Stonecipher for three runs in the first inning and added two more runs in the third and one more score against Austin Lunde in the fifth.
The Stars finished with five hits, with Grayson Skinner leading the way with a pair of singles.
Post 320, 21-12, returns to action at home Tuesday with a doubleheader against Pierre that begins at 5 p.m.
BILLINGS UPPER DECK 7, STURGIS 6: The Titans hung tough but dropped their finale of the Sturgis Rally Tournament at Strong Field on Sunday.
The Titans got off to a nice start with three runs in the first inning and led 4-3 after four, only to see Upper Deck scored four times in the top of the fifth.
Sturgis scored twice to pull within one in the bottom of the fifth, but could get no closer.
David Anderson had three hits, including two doubles, to pace the Titans, while Zach Hess added two hits. Josh West knocked in a pair of runs.
Sturgis, 11-6, hosts Mitchell Thursday.
Big Stick Tournament
The final day of the Rapid City Post 22 Big Stick tournament wrapped up Sunday at Fitzgerald Stadium.
The Rapid City Post 22 Bullets had a tough day, falling twice, 17-0 to the Harrisburg junior varsity and 5-1 to Premier West, Colo.
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos rebounded from three lopsided losses in the games in the tournament to stop rival Post 320 Shooters 11-3 in five innings. Earlier, the Shooters lost a tough 11-10 decision to Premier West.
In the other games Sunday, the Billings, Mont., Blue Jays thumped Gallatin Valley, Mont., 16-4 and the Cody, Wyo., Cubs stopped Gallatin Valley 6-0.
The Blue Jays won the tournament at 5-1, to 4-2 for Gallatin Valley and Cody.
Expedition League
BADLANDS 13, SPEARFISH 8: The Big Sticks avoided the three-game sweep with the win over the Sasquatch Sunday in Spearfish.
Spearfish jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first inning but quickly fell behind 8-3, It was 8-6 before the Big Sticks struck again with three runs in the seventh and two more in the eighth.
Z Westley led the Sasquatch with three hits, while Beaux Escobar and Chad Call had two hits each.
Ryan Walstad and Kaimana Souza Paaluhi both had two hits and three RBIs for the Big Sticks, 21-8.
Spearfish, 17-8, is at Pierre Monday night.