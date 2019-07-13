After opening the Gopher Classic with an easy win, the Rapid City Post 320 American Legion baseball team faced a tougher challenge with a pair of matchups Saturday.
The Stars opened the day with a 13-4 loss to New Ulm Legion Gold, before losing a late lead to Anoka en route to a 3-2 defeat in the nightcap.
In the opening matchup, New Ulm jumped ahead early with a run in the first and three more runs in the second.
Logan Miller knocked in a pair of runs on a single in the fourth, but New Ulm had an immediate answer with two in the top of the fifth.
Post 320 would add two more runs in the fifth, but were shut out the rest of the game to suffer its first loss of the tournament.
Miller finished the game with a hit and two RBI, while Wyatt Hunt chipped in with two hits and an RBI.
The second game was a low scoring affair that saw the Stars take the early 1-0 lead on a fielder’s choice in the third inning.
The Tornadoes tied the game in the next inning, before Post 320 regained the lead in the eighth on a Wyatt Hunt sacrifice fly.
Anoka tied it with a run in the eighth and won it on an error in the ninth.
Hunt paced the Stars with a hit and two RBI, followed by Ian Krump with three hits and Grayson Skinner with two hits.
Rapid City Post 320 (29-23) will look to bounce back with a pair of games today. First, the Stars will take on Wausau at 10:30 a.m., before playing Forest Lake at 1 p.m.
POST 22 HARDHATS 7, TRI-CITY 2: Rapid City Post 22 had little trouble from the outset as it gained the early advantage and cruised to a win over Tri-City on the second day of the Gopher Classic on Saturday.
The Hardhats struck first in the top of the opening inning on a Matt Hegre sac-fly to center, followed by a Bransen Kuehl double.
Drew Messer extended Rapid City’s lead in the next inning when drove in a pair of runs on a double.
Post 22 added two more runs in the fourth and one in the sixth to put the game away.
Messer and Alex Weaver led the way for the Hardhats with two hits and two RBI, while Kuehl finished with three hits and one RBI.
Rapid City Post 22 (40-12) will kick off today’s tournament action when it takes on Napoleon Post 300 at 8 a.m., followed by a matchup with Manitoba at 10:30 a.m.
ROCHESTER REDHAWKS 9, POST 22 EXPOS 4: Thanks to a strong offensive performance, Rochester cruised past the Expos.
The Redhawks gained the early lead with three runs in the first, before adding three more in the third for a 6-2 lead.
With three more runs in the bottom of the sixth, Rochester put the game out of reach.
Derrik Luke led Post 22 with two hits and two RBI, while Liam Porter chipped in with a pair of hits.
Rapid City (19-26-1) will play Rogers today at 8 a.m., and Yankton at 10:30 a.m.
STURGIS POST 33 6, CHEYENNE POST 6 HAWKS 1;
STURGIS POST 33 13, DOUGLAS 4: Carl Nash had three hits and a pair of RBI to lead the Titans past Cheyenne Post 6 in the first game of a doubleheader at the Douglas Tournament in Wyoming.
Sturgis used a three-run third inning and scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to pull away late.
Gage Murphey picked up the win on the mound for Post 33 as he allowed just one run on three hits, with a pair of strikeouts in seven innings.
Offensively, Ridge Inhofer and Dylan Gillespie chipped in with two hits and an RBI apiece.
In the second game, Post 33 used a seven-run second and a four run third to earn a victory over the Douglas Cats.
Zach Hess had a big game with three hits and three RBI, while Josh West added two hits and three RBI and David Anderson finished with a pair of hits and an RBI.
Sturgis (18-11) will continue the tournament today when it plays Wheatland at 11:30
Expedition League
CASPER 10, SPEARFISH 6: The Horseheads earned their second win of the weekend over the Sasquatch Saturday night in Spearfish.
Casper kicked off the sixth inning with six runs, but Spearfish had an answer with four runs of its own.
After the Horseheads scored three more runs in the fourth and another in the seventh to make it 10-4, the Sasquatch offense managed to cut the deficit again with two more runs.
They weren’t able to make up any more ground from there as they suffered their third loss in a row.
Hayden Hastings led Spearfish with two hits and an RBI, while Jaxon Rosencranz finished with two hits.
The Sasquatch (23-22) will close out the weekend series with Casper today at 3:35 p.m.