Stars drop two in home opener

The Post 320 summer season hasn't started like Coach Brian Humphries had hoped. The Stars were swept 12-1 and 6-2 by the Gillette Riders in their home opener to fall to 0-3 early in the season.

The good news is that Post 320 has at least 47 games to play in the next 60 days so there is more than enough time to turn it around.

"We just need to get back to work Monday and get ready for Tuesday," Humphries said. Post 320 hosts the Miles City Outlaws Tuesday and Wednesday and the Jim Scull Tournament is June 11-14 in Rapid City.

Humphries said his pitchers haven't been accurate - especially with off-speed pitches - so they have spent a lot of time behind in counts.

"The biggest thing I was concerned about is arm care with the pitchers," Humphries said. "With everything going on, it has been hard to develop a routine."

Gillette got off to a quick start with three runs in the top of the first and two more in the second.

Rapid City responded with one in the bottom of the second when Tate Walker was hit by a pitch, stole second base and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Walker scored on an RBI grounder by third baseman Garrett Grismer.

Rapid City used three pitchers in the 12-1 loss.

Grismer led the Stars in game two, going 2-for-3 at the plate. Gavy Dansby had a hit and an RBI in game two. Wyatt Hunt also had an RBI in the nightcap.