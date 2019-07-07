Alliance, Neb., handed Rapid City Post 320 a pair of losses Sunday in American Legion baseball action.
Alliance Post 7 took the opening game of the doubleheader by a 5-1 count and held off the Stars by a score of 3-2 in the second game of the day.
In the opener, Post 7 starter Trevor Dubray was dominant on the mound. Dubray limited Post 320 to five hits and struck out 11 on his way to the complete-game victory.
Post 320 pushed its lone run across in the first inning when Ian Krump singled to drive in in J.T. Kostenbauer.
Kostenbauer and Krump had two hits each in the opener for the Stars.
Post 320’s bats came alive in the second game of its doubleheader with Alliance. The Stars pounded out 12 hits, but only one for extra bases during their 3-2 loss to Post 7.
Sam Matthes went 3-for-3 and had a double, a run scored and an RBI to pace Post 320. Grayson Skinner and Cody Winter had two hits each for the Stars. Tate Walker scored once and Krump drove in a run for Post 320.
Kostenbauer, who started for the Stars, gave up three earned runs on five hits. He didn’t walk a batter over six innings on the mound.
Post 320, now 28-20, faces off with Rapid City Post 22 on Tuesday at Fitzgerald Stadium. The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. start.
Hot Shots drop Sasquatch
Two big innings sparked the Hub City Hot Shots to a 7-4 win over the Spearfish Sasquatch in Expedition League action Sunday at Aberdeen.
The Hot Shots, now 16-21 overall, pushed three runs across in its half of the first and four more in the on its way to downing the Sasquatch.
Spearfish outhit the Hub City, 14-7, but pushed only four runs across the plate while stranding 14 baserunners. The Sasquatch also stole six bases.
Chad Call, Josue Bangel, Z Westley, Beaux Escobar and Brent Richey registered two hits each for the Sasquatch. Richey and Jason Rosencranz each hit a double for Spearfish.
Brayden Spear went four innings on the mound for the Sasquatch. He gave up seven runs – four earned – despite allowing only five hits. He walked six and hit one batter.
The loss drops the Sasquatch to 21-18 overall and 3-7 during the second half of the Expedition League season.
The Sasquatch return to action on Tuesday when they host the Hastings (Neb.) Sodbusters at Black Hills Energy Stadium. The game begins at 6:35 p.m.