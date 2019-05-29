The Rapid City Post 320 Stars bounced back was a tough loss Tuesday night to earn an impressive sweep of Sioux Falls Post 15 Wednesday night at Pete Lien memorial Field.
It was a slugfest in the opener, an 11-8 come-from-behind win for 320, while Isaac Powers threw a gem of a game, scattering three hits in the 4-0 win in the nightcap.
“It was good to be able to have good weather to play. The players expected to play, and they were ready to play,” Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said. “It was a little bit of a rough start in the first inning giving up three runs in the first game, but our bats did really well winning 11-8.”
The Stars, 8-4, struggled offensively in the 4-3 loss to Sioux Falls Post 15 West Tuesday night and fell behind 3-0 at the end of the first inning against East Wednesday.
The Post 320 bats, however, didn't struggle the rest of the way, although Rapid City still trailed 8-7 going into the bottom of the fifth.
But Cody Winter and Grayson Skinner had RBI singles, while Renn Svenson added a sacrifice fly for a run to put the Stars in the lead.
Post 320 got two insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth on an RBI double by Tate Walker and an Orion Brenden RBI sac fly.
Earlier in the game, Devin Jacobs hit a three-run home run in the third inning and Sevenson added a two-run shot in the fourth for Post 320.
Skinner had three hits and an RBI for the Stars, while Jacobs and Walker added two hits each — Jacobs with three RBI and Walker with two runs batted in.
Logan Miller earned the win on the mound for Post 320, giving up one run and one hit in two innings of relief of J.T. Kostenbauer, who went four innings, giving up nine hits and seven runs. Carter Stonecipher picked up the save with a perfect seventh inning, striking out the side.
Evan Hammer, Nick Kemper and Tada Naoe had two hits each for East. Kemper had a two-run home run in the first inning.
In the nightcap, the Stars were held to single runs in the second, third, fifth and six innings, but that was more than enough with Powers on the mound. Powers held East to just three singles, walking one and striking out six batters.
“Overall, it was a good day. We didn’t make very many errors, Isaac (Powers) came out and had a complete game shutout. So it was a good day to be able to win two after the loss (Tuesday night).”
Humphries said Powers was able to hit his spots and throw his off-seed for strikes.
"The best thing for him is he was able to get quick outs and keep the pitch count down. He was under 100 pitches in seven innings, which was awesome," he said. "He’s a competitor, a guy who wants the ball. He never wants to come out, he always wants one more inning. It was a very good effort on his part.”
Kostenbauer had two hits and an RBI, while Stonecipher and Walker all knocked in one run.
The Stars return to action Saturday, hosting a doubleheader with Harrisburg beginning at 5:30 p.m., before hosting Sheridan, Wyo., Sunday, with first pitch at 1 p.m.
Monday night the Stars will be at Pierre for a doubleheader.
“It’s going to be a busy week. We’re going to have to have a good effort from all of our pitching staff. I know a couple of guys are itching to get innings in just because of all of the rain outs and stuff like that, so guys are a little more well-rested than others,” Humphries said. “We’ll have to count on some guys who haven’t had as many innings so far to go out there and help us win games this coming weekend.”