The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team ended a tough four-game skid with a 9-0 win over the Emmanuel Halos of Billings, Mont., Friday at the 34th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
Going back to last weekend's tournament in Billings, Mont., the Stars had dropped four straight by the combined score of 47-15.
It was all Stars on Friday though, as they opened the game with three runs in the top of the first and then put the game away with a five-run fourth.
Post 320 finished with 12 hits, led by J.T. Kostenbauer, Grayson Skinner and Renn Svenson with two hits each. Svenson and Devin Jacobs both knocked in a pair of runs, while Ian Krump, Orion Brenden, Skinner, Wyatt Hunt and Sam Matthes all had one RBI.
Logan Miller had an outstanding game on the mound with a one-hit shutout, walking three and striking out eight in five innings.
Post 320, 22-15, will play Mitchell today at 10:30 a.m. before beginning bracket play.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 20, CASPER 7: The Sasquatch broke a three-game losing skid in a big way with a franchise record 20 runs against the Horseheads Friday night in Spearfish.
With the win, Spearfish moves to 19-11. Spearfish native Jaxon Rosencranz hit a grand slam home run to lead the way in the fifth inning. No other results were made available.
The two teams meet again tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.