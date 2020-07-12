Stars get big win over Brandon Valley, wallop Spearfish

Rapid City Post 320 manager Brian Humphries has maintained that his Stars are trending in the right direction. They did more than that on Sunday, beating one of the top-ranked teams in the state.
Post 320 used a four-run fifth inning and strong pitching from Mitchell Sand to stop Brandon Valley 4-1 for a big in-state victory. The Stars later crushed Spearfish 17-0 in five innings.
"This gives us confidence," Sand said. "They (Brandon Valley) beat Post 22, so that means we can beat 22. A lot of confidence."
Humphries said Sunday was a good day, beating a team like Brandon Valley, and doing what it had to do against a young Spearfish squad.
"It was a very good game. To be able to get that win in a league game against a strong opponent helps our power-ranking standings and it helps us get the confidence, especially moving into the joint tournament (Veterans Classic)," Humphries said.
Sand was outstanding again for the Stars, as he held the Lynx to just five hits, walking none and striking out three.
"I just had to throw strikes and get my defense some fly balls and ground balls, and let them make plays behind me," Sand said.
Brandon Valley, 13-10, but ranked second in the state's power rankings, scored it's lone run in the third inning on a RBI ground-out by Michael Chevalier.
The Stars finally got on the board in a big way with the four-run fifth.
Sand said those runs gave him confidence personally going back out in the field.
"Coach always says to pitch with a lead, and that's what I went out and did the rest of the game," he said.
After leaving the bases loaded in the first inning, the Stars needed a big hit or two to not only catch the Lynx, but overtake them. They did just that in the fifth inning.
Post 320 put runners on first and third with one out on singles by Gavyn Dansby and Henry London. Lane Darrow tied the game on a double to left field and J.T. Kostenbauer put Post 320 in the lead on a RBI double. Logan Ammerman gave the Stars some insurance with a big two-run double.
"I felt good. I just went up there and tried to get a pitch right down the middle, and he threw it right away. I was able to get it," Ammerman said.
The Stars had just five hits off of Brandon Valley starter Braden Wills, but took advantage late in the game with some timely hitting.
"If we just swing the bat well and put the ball in play, good things happen," Ammerman said. "We put the ball in play and they made a couple of errors, so we just got out of there with four runs."
Humphries said that one thing he emphasizes with the team is to find a way to get hitters on base and then see what happens.
"If you can get baserunners on, you get a passed ball and infielders tend to rush a little more and you can get an error," he said. "Find a way to get two baserunners on an inning and a lot of times good things tend to happen after that."
After a scoreless sixth, Brandon Valley, which split with Post 22 Friday and got two high-scoring wins over Spearfish and Sturgis on Saturday, opened the seventh with a single by Jaxon Haase and a hit-by-pitch to Thomas Scholten,
With one out and runners on first and third, Tyler Schelske hit the ball back to Sand, who got a glove on it, but it bounced high in the air — right to Kostenbauer near second, and he stepped on the bag and threw it to Ammerman at first for the game-ending double play.
"If I didn't touch it he (Kostenbauer) would have probably had an easier play, but we got it," Sand said.
Sand has pitched well as of late and has been a bit snake-bit, losing a tight 3-2 decision to Post 22 Tuesday. He credits his team's offense for his success.
"I go out and pitch and my teammates go out and hit," he said. "Since I don't hit, they do it for me."
Humphries said that with Sand's last two outings, a coach can't ask for much more.
"To be able to keep the one and two ranked teams in the power rankings in the state under three runs each, to me it doesn't get much better than that," he said.
Lane Darrow and Kostenbauer both had two hits and one RBI for Post 320, while Ammerman had the two runs knocked in.
"This was a good win for us," Ammerman said. "Considering we just beat one of the best teams in the state, we're feeling good. We're just trying to get in as many of these wins in for better seeding, so it is a little easier on us."
Against Spearfish, the Stars scored all 17 runs in the second, third and fourth innings. Kostenbauer and Drake Hassett had three hits and two RBI each.
Peyton Ness got the win on the mound, giving up two hits and striking out four. Carson George pitched the fifth.
The Stars, 14-15, co-host the 14-team Veterans Classic with Post 22 Thursday through Sunday.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!