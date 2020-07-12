Stars get big win over Brandon Valley, wallop Spearfish

"If you can get baserunners on, you get a passed ball and infielders tend to rush a little more and you can get an error," he said. "Find a way to get two baserunners on an inning and a lot of times good things tend to happen after that."

After a scoreless sixth, Brandon Valley, which split with Post 22 Friday and got two high-scoring wins over Spearfish and Sturgis on Saturday, opened the seventh with a single by Jaxon Haase and a hit-by-pitch to Thomas Scholten,

With one out and runners on first and third, Tyler Schelske hit the ball back to Sand, who got a glove on it, but it bounced high in the air — right to Kostenbauer near second, and he stepped on the bag and threw it to Ammerman at first for the game-ending double play.

"If I didn't touch it he (Kostenbauer) would have probably had an easier play, but we got it," Sand said.

Sand has pitched well as of late and has been a bit snake-bit, losing a tight 3-2 decision to Post 22 Tuesday. He credits his team's offense for his success.

"I go out and pitch and my teammates go out and hit," he said. "Since I don't hit, they do it for me."

Humphries said that with Sand's last two outings, a coach can't ask for much more.