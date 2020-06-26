Stars get big win over Mitchell
Stars get big win over Mitchell

Even with it a Wyoming tournament, the Rapid City Post 320 Stars were looking forward to their matchup with Mitchell on Friday.

It turned out positive for Post 320, as it scored four runs in the top of the fifth inning in the Hladky Tournament in Gillette to stop Mitchell 5-2, earning important South Dakota power points.

Tied at 1-1, the Stars took control with five hits in the fifth. Gavyn Dansby and J.T. Kostenbauer opened with singles and Dansby scored on an error by the Mitchell centerfielder on Wyatt Hunt's single.

Tate Walker came up and drove home two runs with a double, and he scored on a run-scoring single  by Lane Darrow, his second RBI of the game, as Darrow drove in a run on a single in the fourth inning.

Post 320, 2-0 in the tournament and 8-11 on the season, had 10 hits, led by Lane Darrow's three hits. Hunt and Walker both had a pair of hits.

The Stars received another strong pitching performance from Mitch Sand, who went 6 1/3 innings, scattering seven hits and giving up the two runs. He walked three and struck out seven. Kostenbauer got the final two outs for the save.

Jonah Schmidt and Parker Bollinger had three hits for Mitchell, which fell to 9-8 on the season.

The Stars return to action in the tournament today when they face Rocky Mountain out of Fort Collins, Colo., at 10:30 a.m.

Sand pitching

Post 320 starting pitcher Mitch Sand throws against the Outlaw Baseball Club of Miles City, Mont. earlier this season. On Friday, Sand picked up the win against Mitchell in Gillette, scattering seven hits in 6 1/3 innings.

 Richard Anderson
