It's often said that pitching and defense wins championships.
It was the lack of one of those that kept Rapid City Post 320 from sweeping a doubleheader of Harrisburg at Pete Lien Field Saturday.
The Stars took the first game 9-5, but lost the second game 10-3 and committed seven errors in two games.
"I think overall we swung the bats pretty well," Post 320 coach Brian Humphries said. "Our defense today was unacceptable. It's hard to win when you make that many mistakes."
In the first game the offense took awhile to get going as Harrisburg jumped to a 3-0 lead with two runs in the top of the first inning and one in the third.
The bottom of the third was Post 320's big inning, as it scored four runs to take a 4-3 lead. The Tigers scored a run in the top of the fifth to tie the game but the Stars scored two to take the lead back for good.
It scored three in the sixth and Harrisburg added a run in the top of the seventh.
Cody Winter and Tate Walker had big games, each having two RBI. Ian Krump and Gavin Skinner had three hits each and as a team Post 320 outhit Harrisburg 12-5.
The errors, however, were costly as the Stars committed four in the first game and three in the next one.
"I think it was just a bad day," Humphries said. "It just wasn't there today."
In the second game Harrisburg got to starter Austin Lunde, who was chased after three innings.
The Tigers scored a run in the first and five in the second before adding four in the third. The Post 320 bullpen was able to keep Harrisburg off the board, but the damage was done.
The Stars scored three runs in the second to make the score 6-3 but that's as close as they'd get.
"Pitching did good and defense plays a big part in that," he said. "All of a sudden when you start making errors, your pitch count goes up and situations become different, you're pitching from the stretch now and infielders are pinching so there's more holes."
Harrisburg had some big days offensively as Jett Olszewski had four RBI and three hits. Joining him in the three-hit club was Jack Tiegen, who also had an RBI.
The split puts Post 320's record at 9-5.
Offensively Post 320 had a big day with 19 hits and 12 runs, but Humphries said sometimes a big day with the sticks isn't good enough.
"It all goes hand-in-hand," Humphries said. "They say pitching and defense wins championships, and unless you're pitching a no-hitter and striking out 20 guys, it's hard to be able to have one without the other."
Post 320 will host Sheridan, Wyoming in a doubleheader today which begins at 1 p.m.
After Sunday, Post 320 will have games Monday and Wednesday, on the road against Pierre Post 8 Monday and home against the Billings Royals Wednesday.