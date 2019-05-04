It's been a long winter for Rapid City American Legion Post 320 baseball, and it took the Stars a couple of innings to get their bearings on opening day Saturday.
Once the bats got hot, however, there wasn't much the Outlaw Baseball Club (OBC) of Miles City, Mont., could do to stop them.
Post 320 overcame a three-run deficit in the bottom of the seventh and won 5-4 in eight innings, and jumped out early in the second game and cruised to a 21-5 win.
In the first game, J.T. Kostenbauer drove in Orion Brenden in the bottom of the eighth to win the game for Post 320.
"In the first game we had some pregame and early-game jitters," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said. "Our hitters for the majority were just trying to crush the baseball and probably trying to swing too hard which usually means they end up late. Once guys finally got a couple of at bats under their belts we started to hit."
OBC started the scoring in the fourth inning when it scored three runs, and in those four innings the Stars struck out eight times, four of which were called third strikes.
Humphries said he needed to see his team's approach at the plate improve.
"Just being able to make the defense move around and make plays puts pressure on a defense, and when you don’t even get the bat off your shoulder and put the ball in play, it’s not an aggressive at bat," he said. "I can’t have defensive and lackluster approaches at the plate, even if you get out you go down swinging and putting the ball in the play and forcing guys to get you out."
On the mound, Ian Krump started the game and made up for Post 320's lack of offensive production.
He struck out five batters in four innings and kept the score 3-0.
"If we can keep a team to five or less runs and defensively have two or fewer errors in a game, we’re going to win a lot of games, so I think that was the case in both games today," Humphries said.
Krump's most valuable contribution in the first game, however, was with his bat in the bottom of the seventh inning.
With Kostenbauer and Tate Walker on base, Krump launched a triple that made the score 3-2, and scored the tying run on a sacrifice fly from Devin Jacobs.
"It’s a little nerve-wracking for me. As a team you want to start out really strong, but that was one thing I told my players, we were down by three runs going into the last inning, understand that you guys are never out of it," Humphries said. "You guys have the ability, you will hit and you never want to have the mentality that the game is over because they now know they have the ability to overcome a fairly large deficit."
Krump said the team has been ready for a long time to get back on the baseball field, and to walk away from the first day with two wins is something to celebrate.
"Last year we split with these guys, so to start out with two wins and having that mindset at the beginning is good," he said. "Our mentality wasn’t two aggressive at the beginning of the first game, and once kids starting swinging at the first strike our hitting got a lot better."
On the mound, he said the Stars had a good day but come away from the first game with some things to work on.
"We had a few walks, and walks make or break you," he said. "If we keep the walks down and play good defense you have a good shot of winning games."
The bats stayed hot right out of the gates in the afternoon's second game.
The Stars scored six runs in the first inning, two in the second, four in the third and nine in the fourth. Every time OBC seemed like it was trying to get back in the game, Post 320 responded with a big inning.
"We got aggressive early in the second game, being able to score six runs in the first helps and I was really proud of my guys to not fold it in after a 6-0 lead, we kept scoring runs," Humphries said. "I’ve always told the player, the more strikes you get as a hitter the more you start to tighten up, the more you start to pressure and the more confidence the pitcher has. Being able to jump out early on pitchers is a big benefit and I think my team did a good job of that."
The Stars were helped by five errors being committed by OBC, while Wyatt Hunt had three hits and five RBI. Cody Winter also had two RBI.
OBC scored two runs in the second and three in the fourth.
Post 320 has another doubleheader today beginning at 11 a.m. when it takes on the Gillette Riders. Following that, the Stars will face Outlaw Baseball Club.