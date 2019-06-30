The Rapid City Post 320 Stars rallied three times late but still came up short, falling to the WESTCO Zephyrs 7-6 Sunday in the 34th Annual Hladky Memorial Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
The Zephyrs, from Scottsbluff, Neb., led 5-1 in the fifth inning before Post 20 scored twice in the bottom half and then sent the game into extra innings with two runs in the bottom of the seventh on a RBI double by Ian Krump and a RBI single by Grayson Skinner.
But WESTCO scored twice in the top of the eighth and Rapid City's one-run answer — a RBI single by J.T. Kostenbauer — wasn't enough.
Kostenbauer had a big game for the Stars with three hits, while Renn Svenson added a pair of hits. Svenson started the game on the mound and went the first four innings, giving up seven hits and four runs. Kostenbauer went the final four innings and took the loss, giving up seven hits and three runs.
Creighton Dike and Jace Heimermain both had three hits for WESTCO.
Post 320, 23-17, will be at Sheridan, Wyo., Wednesday for a doubleheader.
You have free articles remaining.
Expedition League
CASPER 7, SPEARFISH 2: The Horseheads scored the final six runs for the win Sunday in Spearfish.
The Sasquatch led 2-1 after five innings, but Casper scored three times in the sixth and added single runs in the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.
Casper starter Nick Roach and reliever Carson Haws limited the Sasquatch to just three hits, with Roach earning the win.
Jake Hahn had three of the Horseheads' 12 hits.
Spearfish, 20-12, is at Western Nebraska tonight, while Casper, 15-18, is at Badlands.