Stars rally past Premier West in 12 innings

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team rallied twice to outlast Premier West of Colorado 10-7 in 12 innings Thursday morning to open the Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.
The Stars scored one run in the top of the seventh to send the game into overtime and both teams scored once in the ninth before Post 320 struck again in the top of the 12th.
In the 12th, Post 320 regained the lead on a RBI double by Wyatt Hunt and added a two-run double by Logan Ammerman.
The two teams traded three-run innings early, with Premier West jumping out in front with a three-run first. Post 320 scored five straight runs, with the score tied at 5-5 through five. The Colorado team took a 6-5 lead heading onto the top of the seventh.
In the top of the seventh the Stars loaded the bases with one out and tied the game on a walk to Ammerman.
Gage Darrow and Hunt led the 17-hit Post 320 attack with three hits each, while Ammerman (three RBIs), Gavyn Dansby, J.T. Kostenbauer, Logan Miller and Lane Darrow (three RBIs) all had two hits.
James Rogers got the win in relief with two scoreless innings. Garrett Grismer went the first five innings, giving up five runs on nine hits. Carson George gave up three hits and one run in one inning and Henry London yielded five hits and one run in four innings of relief work.
Post 320, 7-11, continues in the tournament against Mitchell Friday at noon in a game that counts for South Dakota power points.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!