Stars rally past Premier West in 12 innings

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team rallied twice to outlast Premier West of Colorado 10-7 in 12 innings Thursday morning to open the Hladky Tournament in Gillette, Wyo.

The Stars scored one run in the top of the seventh to send the game into overtime and both teams scored once in the ninth before Post 320 struck again in the top of the 12th.

In the 12th, Post 320 regained the lead on a RBI double by Wyatt Hunt and added a two-run double by Logan Ammerman.

The two teams traded three-run innings early, with Premier West jumping out in front with a three-run first. Post 320 scored five straight runs, with the score tied at 5-5 through five. The Colorado team took a 6-5 lead heading onto the top of the seventh.

In the top of the seventh the Stars loaded the bases with one out and tied the game on a walk to Ammerman.

Gage Darrow and Hunt led the 17-hit Post 320 attack with three hits each, while Ammerman (three RBIs), Gavyn Dansby, J.T. Kostenbauer, Logan Miller and Lane Darrow (three RBIs) all had two hits.