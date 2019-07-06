The Rapid City Post 320 Stars felt like a little home sweet home magic against Premier West (Denver) Friday at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
After seven straight games and 12 of their last 14 games on the road during a two-week period, the Stars returned home and blasted Premier West 9-1 in five innings, before beating the Williston (N.D.) Keybirds 5-4 in a late game.
During Military Appreciation Night, Rapid City and Williston didn't get underway until about 9:15 p.m. following Premier West's 3-2 win over the Keybirds in eight innings.
The Stars got a strong pitching performance from Grayson Skinner, who gave up just one unearned run in the first three innings and threw blanks the rest of the way.
Offensively, Post 320 took control after a three-run home run by Carter Stonecipher early and banged out 14 hits.
Defensively, Post 320 only had one error as well.
"I can't really ask for much better result, and a much better game from my guys tonight," Post 320 manager Brian Humphries said.
It all started on the mound for 320. Humphries has maintained all year to his pitching staff that if they give up five runs or less, they'll have a good shot at winning.
Skinner easily fit the bill.
Humphries said Skinner went out and hit his spots and was competitive.
"I think he only had one or two walks. He threw his off-speed for strikes and kept people off balance. He was able to get us in and out pretty quick," he said.
Skinner gave up just three hits, including two singles over the final four innings. He walked two and struck out four.
"I was just trying to stay confident up there and have trust in my guys a lot," Skinner said. "I knew that if I did my job on the mound that they would be able to perform, offensively and defensively. We got the job done; it was a good team win."
Skinner said that he struggled early in the year, but has seemed to get his groove back.
"I started believing in myself, being more confident in myself. I just got the job done," he said.
Premier West (23-14) , which was 2-4 in Post 22's Firecracker Tournament last week across the parking lot, took a 1-0 lead on an unearned run. Post 320 tied it in the second on a RBI single by Devin Jacobs, and then began to break things open with a four-spot in the third that was keyed by Stonecipher's three-run blast.
The Stars made it 7-1 in the fourth on a RBI single by Ian Krump, who later came around on a passed ball.
Post 320 put the game away in the fifth on a RBI single by J.T. Kostenbauer and a run-scoring double by Skinner.
Skinner helped his own cause with two hits and the RBI.
"My mindset when I go up to bat is try to hit the first pitch that they throw to me. If they throw me a fastball down the middle, I'm going to smack it," he said. "I don't like to wait around."
Six Stars had two hits, including Skinner, Krump, Wyatt Hunt, Stonecipher, Jacobs and Isaac Powers, with Stonecipher knocking in three runs.
In the late game, Post 320 ran out to a 5-0 lead before holding on to the win. Williston came back with a single run in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Stonecipher came on in relief for the save with a scoreless seventh. Powers got the win, giving up one run on two hits through five innings. Kostenbauer gave up three runs (one earned) in the sixth.
Stonecipher and Renn Svenson had two hits and one RBI for the Stars, while Skinner added a two-run double in the fourth inning.
The Stars 26-18, face Williston again at 1 p.m. today and then take on Sturgis at 5 p.m. Sturgis plays Williston at 3 p.m.
"There's been a lot of baseball, but we got two Saturday and two more on Sunday, then we get (Post) 22 on Tuesday," Humphries said. "We still have 10 games in seven days. It will be a lot of baseball and hopefully we'll be able to continue the type of performance that we had today."