It's tournament time for most American Legion baseball programs, and the Rapid City Post 320 Stars look to continue their steps in the right direction this weekend in their own Black Hills Classic at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
The three-day tournament begins Friday and continues through Sunday.
Post 320, 15-8, opens tonight at 5 p.m. against Chadron, Neb., followed by a matchup against the 405 Flyers, a travel team from Billings, Mont.
Post 320 head coach Brian Humphries said he feels pretty good about where the Stars are at, winners of five of their last six games and coming off a 3-1 weekend at the Border Battle against Bismarck and Mandan, N.D.
"We did pretty well at the Border Battle," he said. "We're looking pretty good."
Also competing in the Black Hills Classic will be Alliance, Neb., Spearfish and the Casper (Wyo.) Crush. The Stars will face Alliance Saturday at 7 p.m.
The teams will be divided into two groups — Post 320, Chadron and the 405 Flyers in group A and Casper, Spearfish and Alliance in group B — with seeding based on overall records for Sunday's play.
"In the tournament that you host, you always want to win, you definitely want to do well," Humphries said. "We've tried to get some decent teams in here to come and give us good competition and a good tournament. Hopefully we're able to come out as champion of our own tournament."
You have free articles remaining.
Post 320 defeated the Casper Crush early in the year and Humphries looks for them to be improved with some additional players on the team.
"They have a full team now, and this 405 Flyers team has a couple guys on scholarship for junior college ball," Humphries said. "Then you have Chadron and Spearfish, and Alliance always seems to have a pretty scrappy team. We're looking forward to it, and hopefully we'll have some good weather and have a good weekend of baseball."
Humphries said it has been a good start to the tournament season, but it is tough to adjust early to these anmount of games. He said it is a chess match of planning several days ahead to make sure the pitching lines up.
"We had some bad weather and we came into the month of May where we started to have games every weekend, and that is easy for a coach to try to manage pitching with pitch counts and mandatory days' rest," he said. "Now that the kids are out of school, we have league games and regional games — six or seven games a week.
"Now the pitch counts are up to a maximum of 105 pitches with a mandatory four days rest," he said. "It becomes a chess match with this many games and days of rest, trying to figure out when pitchers go in certain games and have enough pitching to be able to last the tournament. Then you have a big game coming up Monday or Tuesday, do you have enough pitching for regional games and stuff like that?"
Last week Humphries was disappointed with the inconsistency of the team's defense, especially in the middle infield. He thought that improved last weekend in Pierre for the Border Battle.
"We made a good step forward," he said. "I talked to the team a little bit before the Border Battle, just making sure we continue to progress forward. We don't want to take two steps forward and one step back, and the next game take one step forward and two steps back. I think we progressed forward last weekend.
"Our pitching staff for the most part has been very, very good, and they have kept us in most games. They give our offense a good opportunity to not have to score 15 runs a game in order to win."