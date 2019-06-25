Despite early leads in both games, Rapid City Post 320 couldn't hold down the Pierre bats and dropped a doubleheader at Pete Lien Memorial Field.
Pierre rallied for an 11-5 win in the first game and did the same in the second, 12-7. In both games, the Stars led 4-2 after four innings.
In the opener, Pierre led 2-0 at the end of three, but Post 320 came back with four runs in the fourth to seemingly get some momentum.
But Post 8 responded with four runs in the fifth and would outscore the Stars 9-1 in the final three innings.
J.T. Kostenbauer started the game for Post 320 and gave up nine hits and six runs (three earned). Logan Miller and Jared VonWald both pitched one inning.
Matthew Lusk went the distance for Post 8, giving up 10 hits and five runs.
Ian Krump and Wyatt Hunt both had a pair of hits for the Stars, with Hunt driving in two.
Andrew Coverdale and River Iverson both had three hits for Pierre, with Andy Gordon and Garrett Stout both adding two hits. Gordon knocked in three runs.
You have free articles remaining.
In the second game, after spotting Post 8 one run in the top of the first, the Stars came right back with a big three-run home run by Carter Stonecipher. Again, it was a 4-2 game before Pierre unloaded.
Post jumped on Post 320 starting pitcher Renn Svenson for five runs in the fifth before he was replaced by Orion Brenden who got out the jam in the fifth, but gave up three runs in the sixth without retiring a Pierre batter.
Ian Krump pitched the final two innings and gave up two runs on three hits.
Kostenbauer led Post 320 with three hits, followed by Krump and Grayson Skinner with two hits each.
Stout led Pierre with three hits, followed by Coverdale and Gordon with two each.
Jack Van Camp got the win for Pierre going 6 2/3 innings, with Jake Mayer getting the final out.
Post 320, 21-14, will compete in the Gillette, Wyo., Tournament this weekend, while Post 8, 14-8, will be at Post 22 tonight with a twin bill that begins at 5 p.m.