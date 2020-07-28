Stars stay alive with two wins

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars kept their season going in a big way, with a pair of upset road wins over Sioux Falls East Tuesday in the South Dakota State regional tournament.
In the best of three first-round series, the Stars prevailed in two games, 2-0 and 7-5. Post 320, 18-19 will compete in the super-regionals beginning next Monday against rival Post 22.
In the first game, the Stars got another outstanding performance from Mitchell Sand on the mound, and scored both runs in the second inning.
In that second inning, Gavyn Dansby and Logan Miller singled, and with two outs, Dansby scored on an error by the left fielder and Miller scored on a RBI single by Peyton Ness.
Sand scattered eight hits, but walked just one and struck out five. Garrett Grismer earned the save, getting the final two outs on fly balls the final out with the bases loaded.
Miller and Ness led he way offensively for the Stars with two hits each.
In the second game, the Stars built a comfortable five-run lead before holding on in the final inning for the win and the sweep.
Post 320 led 7-2 with three runs in the second and two each in the third and fourth.
Tate Walker and Miller opened with singles, and with one out, Walker scored on a bunt single by Ness and James Rogers singled home Miller. Ness then made it 3-0 when he scored on a fielder's choice by Henry London.
After East cut the lead to 3-2 in the third, Post 320 came right back with a RBI single by Wyatt Hunt, scoring J.T. Kostenbauer, who singled, and Miller had a RBI single, plating Hunt.
In the fourth, Hunt drove in two more on a single, scoring London and Lane Darrow.
East made a run in the seventh with three runs, but ran themselve4s into a final out to end the game.
Hunt and Miller had two hits each, with Hunt driving home three runs.
Kostenbauer went the distance for the win, giving up seven hits and five runs (three earned), walking none and striking out five.
Titans drop pair to Renner
Sturgis Post 33 saw its season end, falling to defending state champion Renner in a pair of games Tuesday in the Super Regionals in Sioux Falls.
Renner rolled to an 11-1 win in five innings in the opener and 11-3 in the nightcap.
After Sturgis opened the game with a run in the top of the first, it was all Renner from that point on, as it scored in each inning, with three runs in the first, third and fifth innings.
Zach Hess and a pair of hits form Sturgis, while Renner got home runs by Andrew Barr and Sam Stukel.
In the second game, Renner scored in every inning but the second in pulling away for the win. It was still a 5-3 game after four innings before Renner scored the game's final six runs.
Sturgis had seven hits in the opener by seven different players, with Dylan Gillsespie, Hess and Colton Cruickshank all knocking in one run.
The Titans finished the season at 21-11.
