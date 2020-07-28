Stars stay alive with two wins

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Rapid City Post 320 Stars kept their season going in a big way, with a pair of upset road wins over Sioux Falls East Tuesday in the South Dakota State regional tournament.

In the best of three first-round series, the Stars prevailed in two games, 2-0 and 7-5. Post 320, 18-19 will compete in the super-regionals beginning next Monday against rival Post 22.

In the first game, the Stars got another outstanding performance from Mitchell Sand on the mound, and scored both runs in the second inning.

In that second inning, Gavyn Dansby and Logan Miller singled, and with two outs, Dansby scored on an error by the left fielder and Miller scored on a RBI single by Peyton Ness.

Sand scattered eight hits, but walked just one and struck out five. Garrett Grismer earned the save, getting the final two outs on fly balls the final out with the bases loaded.

Miller and Ness led he way offensively for the Stars with two hits each.

In the second game, the Stars built a comfortable five-run lead before holding on in the final inning for the win and the sweep.

Post 320 led 7-2 with three runs in the second and two each in the third and fourth.