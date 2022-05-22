Stars win extra-inning game over Watertown

After giving up three runs in the bottom of the seventh to see their lead disappear, Post 320 (8-4) rallied for a run in the eighth and held on for a 7-6 win over Watertown to win the weekend series.

In the eighth inning, Mason Mehlhaff started the rally with a walk after falling behind in the count 1-2 and fouling off two pitches. With two outs in the inning, Lane Darrow drove a double to center field that scored Mehlhaff from first.

J Wetzler got a strikeout to start the bottom of the eighth, but a Watertown single kept them alive. But a fly ball to Darrow in center field turned into a game-ending double play to secure the win for the Stars.

Darrow had two hits and scored a run. He also had an RBI and walked twice. Isaac Dike also had two hits and an RBI Sunday. Brian Roselles had one hit and walked twice. He scored two runs. Jett Wetzler had two hits and an RBI.

Hayden Leighty had a two-run home run in the top of the sixth.

Jett Wetzler got the start on the mound and allowed three runs in five and two-thirds innings. He only allowed three hits and walked three while striking out six. Jace Wetzler came on in relief in the sixth and allowed three runs on five hits. He walked one and struck out one.

The Stars are back in action in a double header at Pete Lien Field Tuesday against Alliance before taking on Post 22 a week later.

