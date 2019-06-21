The Rapid City Post 320 Stars American Legion baseball team moved to 2-1 in the Goldsmith Gallery Tournament in Billings, Mont., with a pair of impressive wins on Friday.
Post 320 opened the day with a 5-3 win over WA Shockers and then pounded Laurel, Mont., 13-4 in the late game. On Thursday, the Stars led Idaho Falls, Idaho 6-0 before rain postponed the game to today, and lost 10-8 to the Colorado Demons on Wednesday.
Against the Shockers, the Stars opened things up with a three-run fourth and took a 5-1 lead in the sixth, before giving up a pair of runs in the top of the seventh.
Renn Svenson and Cody Winter, in the bottom of the Stars' hitting order, were big with two hits and one run batted in each. Orion Benden and Devin Jacobs both contributed one RBI each.
Grayson Skinner was sharp on the mound to pick up the win, giving up five hits and three runs in 6 2/3 innings, striking out six. Logan Miller got the save with the game's final out.
The Stars brought the heavy lumber out in the nightcap against Laurel, with Carter Stonecipher hitting another home run, a solo shot in the fourth. Post 320 scored four runs in the first and led 10-0 before Laurel scored four times. That momentum was short-lived for the Dodgers as the Stars added three in the top of the sixth, with two runs coming on a two-run double by Ian Krump.
Krump finished with three RBI, while Stonecipher, Wyatt Hunt and Jacobs all knocked in a pair of runs.
Svenson got the win on the mound, tossing 3 1/3 scoreless innings.
Post 320, 20-11, will continue the game with Idaho Falls today at 9 a.m.
POST 22 7, GILLETTE 4: The Hardhats broke through against the Riders with six runs in the sixth inning Friday in the Creighton Prep Tournament in Omaha, Neb.
Gillette appeared to be on its way to another win over Post 22, leading 2-1 after five innings before the Hardhats erupted in the bottom of the sixth. Gillette scored twice in the seventh, but it was not enough.
You have free articles remaining.
Mason Messinger and Ryan Schmidt both had two hits and one RBI each for Post 22, while Ryan Bachman, Blake Weaver, Bransen Kuehl and Drew Messer all knocked in one run.
Bachman had a RBI triple, Blake Weaver and Kuehl had RBI singles in the sixth to highlight the inning.
Zach Chiolis pitched the first three innings for Post 22, with Troy Wilhelm getting the win, giving up two hits and three runs in 3 1/3 innings. Colton Hartford got the last two outs.
Post 22, 3-0 in the tournament and 24-9 overall, concludes pool play with games today against Hopkins, Minn., at 8 a.m. and Bryant, Ark., at 10:30 a.m.
Expedition League
SPEARFISH 12, BADLANDS 11: Trace Hambry singled home Austin Mowrey in the bottom of the ninth to lift the Sasquatch to the win over the Big Sticks Friday night in Spearfish.
Spearfish led 11-5, but Badlands came back with three runs in the seventh and two in the eighth to tie the game.
In the bottom of the ninth, Mowrey opened with a single, moved to second on a sacrifice by Hayden Hastings and to third when Brett Escobar was intentionally walked.
Hambry came through with his third hit for the game-winner.
Josue Rangel led Spearfish, 16-7, with three hits, while Hastings had two hits and four RBI, Z Westling two hits and two RBI and Jaxon Rosencranz two RBI.
The two teams will get back at it tonight at 6:35 p.m. at Black Hills Energy Stadium.