State basketball tournaments still a go

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, SDHSAA commissioner Dan Swartos said that after consultation with the Department of Health, the Governor's office, and the state tournament venues today, the SDHSAA state basketball tournaments scheduled for this weekend and next weekend remain on as scheduled.

"The SDHSAA joins the Department of Health and the Governor's Office in asking that those who are vulnerable or at-risk (older adults, individuals with serious chronic medical conditions such as heart disease, lung disease, or diabetes) to avoid large events and cheer on your team from home," Swartos said in the release. "All events will be broadcast on SDPB television and/or sdpb.org. In addition, anyone who feels sick or is having symptoms should not attend. We urge those who are attending to follow CDC recommendations in terms of washing hands, maintaining personal space, and more.