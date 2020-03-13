State basketball tourneys, other SDHSAA events postponed or cancelled

The stakes feel higher postponing a State B tournament already in progress. Swartos and his staff first talked with administrators of the schools taking part in the tournament, then administrators carried news of the postponement to coaches and players.

“It was tough. It’s been tough for everybody,” Swartos said. “We were in the hotel and one of the teams had just come back from practicing. There were lot of pretty devastated kids. It’s tough to see. But in postponing instead of cancelling, we hope we can still make it happen.”

Swartos said the SDHSAA will continue to revisit the COVID-19 situation over the coming weeks. He said no set date to turn the state basketball postponement into a cancellation.

“We just have to wait and see what the next few weeks brings,” Swartos said. “Our hope is, this clears up, we can give teams a couple weeks to practice and we can finish the season.

“We’ll keep in conversation on the scenarios. We have other events and spring sports starting. We’ll keep in contact with all those entities and keep the schools up to date.”