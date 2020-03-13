State basketball tourneys, other SDHSAA events postponed or cancelled

Teams taking part in the State Class B girls’ basketball tournament had their championship hopes put on hold Friday when Gov. Kristi Noem and the State Department of Health requested the tournament be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic growing across the nation.
The postponement also affects the Class AA, A and B boys’ state basketball tournaments and the Class AA and A girls’ state basketball championships. Those five tournaments were set to begin Thursday at sites in Rapid City, Sioux Falls and Aberdeen.
The status of the state basketball tournaments — both this week and next — changed Friday morning when Dr. Dan Swartos, executive director for the SDHSAA, and his staff reached back out to Gov. Noem’s office for an update.
“We were in contact with the governor’s office and state department of health. We’ve been in contact the last few weeks, and this week very often,” Swartos said. “This morning we reached out to them and asked where we were at. That conversation led to a request from the governor that led to a postponement with this tournament and the tournaments next week.”
Swartos said by postponing the tournaments instead of cancelling them, it leaves open the possibility the tournaments can be played when the COVID-19 situation changes.
As of now, there is no timeline for rescheduling the tournaments until the South Dakota High School Activities Association receives clearance from the governor and state health officials.
The stakes feel higher postponing a State B tournament already in progress. Swartos and his staff first talked with administrators of the schools taking part in the tournament, then administrators carried news of the postponement to coaches and players.
“It was tough. It’s been tough for everybody,” Swartos said. “We were in the hotel and one of the teams had just come back from practicing. There were lot of pretty devastated kids. It’s tough to see. But in postponing instead of cancelling, we hope we can still make it happen.”
Swartos said the SDHSAA will continue to revisit the COVID-19 situation over the coming weeks. He said no set date to turn the state basketball postponement into a cancellation.
“We just have to wait and see what the next few weeks brings,” Swartos said. “Our hope is, this clears up, we can give teams a couple weeks to practice and we can finish the season.
“We’ll keep in conversation on the scenarios. We have other events and spring sports starting. We’ll keep in contact with all those entities and keep the schools up to date.”
Basketball isn’t the only SDHSAA activity affected. According to the association’s website, the state visual arts competition is also postponed. The upcoming student council convention, all region music contests, and all-state band scheduled for March are cancelled.
The State Class B tournament completed its first round of play Thursday. Between the evening session games Jo Auch, assistant executive director of the SDHSAA, said the plan was to continue play, but the situation with COVID-19 was fluid and the tournament’s status could change before played resumed Friday.
For Faith’s girls’ basketball team, the postponement stings a little more.
The Lady Longhorns beat Howard on Thursday to advance into the championship round of the State B tournament for the first time since 2012 when Faith finished with a school-best third-place finish. Top-ranked Corsica-Stickney awaited the No. 4 Lady Longhorns in a semifinal game scheduled to start at 6 p.m. Friday.
That’s not lost on Swartos.
“It’s a big thing for their community, and it’s a big thing for those kids,” he said. “We feel terrible, but we have to take advice of the experts on this. Our first priority is the safety of the kids.”
Given the virility of COVID-19 and the possibility of the disease getting a foothold at a state event like the State B tournament, Swartos referred a question on testing for symptomatic players, coaches, officials and fans attending the state tournament to state officials.
“That would be a question for the Department of Health,” Swartos said. “They’re working to make testing available to everyone.
“Our hope is that that doesn’t occur. We’re told where it’s at in our state, it’s not a community-spread event yet.”
Over 15 years working as a teacher and coach, superintendent of schools and executive director of the activities association, Swartos said he’s not aware of a shutdown of any SDHSAA event due to something like COVID-19.
“Not that I’m aware of. I’ve only been in this position for three years. I was a superintendent for nine years and a coach and teacher for three years before that,” Swartos said. “There’s the tales of the blizzards during state basketball tournaments. In terms of a viral outbreak shutting down an event, I don’t believe that’s happened before.”