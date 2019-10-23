{{featured_button_text}}

State Football Playoffs

All Games Mountain

Thursday's Games

Class 11B

#16 Hot Springs at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5 p.m.

#9 Sisseton at #8 Sioux Valley 6 p.m.

#13 Garretson at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.

#12 Stanley County at McCook Central/Montrose 5 p.m.

#14 GrotonArea at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.

#11 Chamberlain at #6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.

#15 Lead-Deadwood at #2 Winner 5 p.m.

#10 Elk Point-Jefferson at #7 St. Thomas More 6 p.m.

Class 9AA

Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.

Timber Lake at Warner 6 p.m.

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.

DeSmet at Howard 6 p.m.

Lyman at Gregory 6 p.m.

Burke at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.

New Underwood at Sully Buttes 5 p.m.

Philip at Wall 7 p.m.

9A

Florence/Henry at Duel 6 p.m.

Dakota Hills at Hamlin 6 p.m.

Arlington/Lake Preston at Viborg/Hurley 6 p.m.

Baltic at Parker 6 p.m.

Parkston at Bon Homme 6 p.m.

Platte-Geddes at Hanson 5 p.m.

Rapid City Christian at Lemmon-McIntosh 6 p.m.

Menno/Marian at Jones County/White River 5 p.m.

9B

Faulkton Area at Wosley-Wessington 6 p.m.

Herreid/Selby Area at Langford Area 6 p.m.

Estelline/Hendricks at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.

Alcester-Hudson at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.

Hitchcock-Tulare at Scotland 6 p.m.

Irene-Wakonda at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.

Dupree at Harding County 5:30 p.m.

Kadoka at Faith 7 p.m.

All Nations Football Conference

Quarterfinals

Flandreau Indian at Crow Creek

Tiospa Zina at Little Wound

Marty Indian at Red Cloud

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Lower Brule

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0