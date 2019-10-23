State Football Playoffs
All Games Mountain
Thursday's Games
Class 11B
#16 Hot Springs at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 5 p.m.
#9 Sisseton at #8 Sioux Valley 6 p.m.
#13 Garretson at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.
#12 Stanley County at McCook Central/Montrose 5 p.m.
#14 GrotonArea at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.
#11 Chamberlain at #6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6 p.m.
#15 Lead-Deadwood at #2 Winner 5 p.m.
#10 Elk Point-Jefferson at #7 St. Thomas More 6 p.m.
Class 9AA
Ipswich/Edmunds Central at Britton-Hecla 6 p.m.
Timber Lake at Warner 6 p.m.
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland at Canistota/Freeman 6 p.m.
DeSmet at Howard 6 p.m.
Lyman at Gregory 6 p.m.
Burke at Kimball/White Lake 6 p.m.
New Underwood at Sully Buttes 5 p.m.
Philip at Wall 7 p.m.
9A
Florence/Henry at Duel 6 p.m.
Dakota Hills at Hamlin 6 p.m.
Arlington/Lake Preston at Viborg/Hurley 6 p.m.
Baltic at Parker 6 p.m.
Parkston at Bon Homme 6 p.m.
Platte-Geddes at Hanson 5 p.m.
Rapid City Christian at Lemmon-McIntosh 6 p.m.
Menno/Marian at Jones County/White River 5 p.m.
9B
Faulkton Area at Wosley-Wessington 6 p.m.
Herreid/Selby Area at Langford Area 6 p.m.
Estelline/Hendricks at Colman-Egan 6 p.m.
Alcester-Hudson at Dell Rapids St. Mary 6 p.m.
Hitchcock-Tulare at Scotland 6 p.m.
Irene-Wakonda at Corsica-Stickney 6 p.m.
Dupree at Harding County 5:30 p.m.
Kadoka at Faith 7 p.m.
All Nations Football Conference
Quarterfinals
Flandreau Indian at Crow Creek
Tiospa Zina at Little Wound
Marty Indian at Red Cloud
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte at Lower Brule