The Rapid City Post 22 Expos junior American Legion baseball team continued to run through the rest of the competition on their way to a 10-4 victory over Renner Post 307 in the semifinal round of the junior Class A State Tournament Sunday night.
The Expos trailed by a run early, but didn’t go away as they scored three runs in the top half of the third inning.
Liam Porter kicked off the scoring for Rapid City on a two RBI triple and then scored on a Derrik Luke sacrifice fly a short time later.
Up 3-1, Post 22’s offense erupted in the fourth for six more runs, starting with a Jed Sullivan RBI single.
After another run crossed home plate to make it 5-1, the Expos continued to pour it on as Jake Solano brought home a pair of runs on a single.
Rapid City closed out the inning with two more runs and added another in the fifth to put the game away.
Porter led the way for Post 22 with three hits and three RBI, while Salano finished with two hits and two RBI.
The Expos will take on the Post 320 Shooters with a spot in the title game on the line today at 7:30 p.m.
POST 320 SHOOTERS 3, WATERTOWN POST 17 0: The Shooters kept their playoff hopes alive with a shutout victory over Watertown on Sunday.
Post 320 scored its first run of the game on an error in the fourth and added to it on an Henry London RBI single in the top of the sixth.
The Shooters closed out the scoring in the next at-bat as Matt Moyes tagged up on a Garrett Grismer pop fly to center field.
Gavyn Dansby paced Post 320 with two hits, while London had a hit and an RBI.
SF EAST POST 15 11, HARRISBURG 4: Sioux Falls Post 15 used a seven run fourth to cruise past Harrisburg.
Tyman Long led Harrisburg with two hits and an RBI, while Jack Sutton and Ben Loos finished with two hits apiece.