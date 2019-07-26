Three Rapid City teams were vying for playoff position Friday at Pete Lien Field as the South Dakota State Junior baseball tournament kicked off.
The Rapid City Post 22 Expos and the Post 320 Shooters made it out of the first round with wins. The Expos dropped Sioux Falls Post 15 East, 9-1, and the Shooters edged Sioux Falls Post 15 West, 4-3.
The Post 22 Bullets dropped their first-round game to Renner Post 307. Renner built an early lead and went on to a 10-0 victory.
Semifinal matchups will begin today at 5 p.m., starting with a matchup between Renner and Harrisburg.
The Expos will play the Shooters 30 minutes after the first semifinal game.
POST 22 EXPOS 9, SIOUX FALLS POST 15 EAST 1: The Expos scored four runs in the second and five in the fifth to run past Post 15.
Kai Jackson had a big game for Post 22, including a grand slam in the second that gave his team the early advantage.
Jackson finished with one hit and four RBI, Derek Yanders had one hit and two RBI and Jed Sullivan finished with two hits.
Aiden Beck paced Sioux Falls with one hit and one RBI.
POST 320 SHOOTERS 4, SIOUX FALLS POST 15 WEST 3: The Shooters battled back from an early deficit to defeat Sioux Falls Westin the first round of the tournament.
Blaine McQuay led Post 320 with two hits and an RBI, while Ryan Rufledt and Gage Darrow finished with two hits apiece.
RENNER POST 307 10, POST 22 BULLETS 0: Renner scored five runs to open the game on its way to picking up a first round win over the Bullets.
Palmer Jacobs had the lone hit for Post 22.
HARRISBURG 5, WATERTOWN POST 17 4: Harrisburg held off a late comeback attempt to earn a win over Watertown.
Jack Sutton paced Harrisburg with a hit and two RBI, while Easton Thury and Ben Althoff led Post 17 with one RBI apiece.