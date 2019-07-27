The Rapid City Post 22 Expos and Renner Post 307 stayed unbeaten Saturday during the South Dakota American Legion State Junior baseball tournament being played at Pete Lien Field.
The Expos advanced with a 4-2 win over the Rapid City Post 320 Shooters. The Kings moved to 2-0 at state with a 5-0 shutout of Harrisburg Post 45.
Three games will be played Sunday. Sioux Falls Post 15 East and Harrisburg open action at 3 p.m. Post 320 and Watertown take the field 30 minutes after completion of the opener. Renner and Post 22 cap the third day of play, with a start time of about 7 p.m.
POST 22 EXPOS 4, POST 320 SHOOTERS 2, : The Post 22 Expos pushed two runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a 2-2 on the way to beating the Post 320 Shooters, 4-2.
Liam Porter went 2-for-3 at the plate to lead the Post 22 Expos.
Post 320 Shooters tallied seven hits on the day. Gavyn Dansby and Logan Miller both finished with two hits for Post 320 Shooters.
RENNER 5, HARRISBURG 0: Renner Post 307 starter Austin Henry threw seven innings of one-hit ball as the Kings defeated Harrisburg, 5-0.
Henry struck out 11 on his way to the shutout win. Nate Sprenkle had two hits and an RBI and T.J. Free drove in two runs for Post 307.
Lincoln Carlson had the lone hit for Harrisburg.
WATERTOWN POST 17 7, POST 22 BULLETS 0: The Bullets were eliminated from tournament play as Watertown cruised to a win on Saturday.
Post 17 scored four runs in the first two innings and added to it in the fourth and fifth to put the game out of reach.
Peyton Tipton led Post 22 with the team's only hit.
SF POST 15 EAST 9, SF POST 15 WEST 1: Despite falling behind by a run early, Sioux Falls East came roaring back the rest of the way to drop Sioux Falls West.
Nate Olson led SF East with two hits and two RBI, while Brady Christofells added a hit and two RBI.
Dylan Ades paced SF West with two hits.