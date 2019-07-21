Offense came early and often Sunday for Brandon Valley as it avenged an earlier loss in the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament with a 15-5 win over Capital City from Pierre.
Brandon Valley sent eight batters to the plate in the first and second innings and 13 in the third, while keeping Capital City from sustaining rallies by keeping miscues down. When the dust cleared after three innings, Brandon Valley held a 15-3 lead.
Mitch Zerr, Brandon Valley’s coach, felt being in the visitor’s dugout could work to his team’s advantage, if they came out swinging.
“We knew we were guest again. We were going to be at the plate right away,” Zerr said. “We said even before the game that coming out and hitting the ball.”
Five of Brandon Valley’s first six batters reached base in the top of the first. Zerr’s club pushed three early runs across, and they were off and running.
Brandon was patient at the plate in the second, sandwiching four walks around a Brayden Miller single on the way to plating three more runs to build a 6-1 lead.
The floodgates opened on Pierre when Brandon Valley trotted seven batters to the plate before Capital City recorded an out. Much of the damage was done one base at a time, as Brandon Valley put up seven singles and a pair of walks before Dylan Jahraus laced a double to drive in the team’s final two runs for a 15-1 lead.
Facing the 10-run rule after four innings, Capital City scored a pair of runs in both the third and fourth innings.
Weston Northrup got hit on the arm to reach base leading off the bottom of the third. Then Carter Sanderson tripled to deep right field to drive in Northup. Sanderson hustled home on a wild pitch to cut Brandon’s lead to 15-3 after three innings.
Capital City started the fourth inning out with a bang, with Jacob Leiferman drawing a walk and Jake Mikkonen pounding a double to drive in Leiferman. Mikkonen scored on a single by Northrup to make it 15-5.
With two outs and two Pierre runners on base, Zerr brought Miller to the mound to close out the game in relief of starter Camden Pantekoek, who pitched 3-2/3 strong innings.
Northrup and Sawyer Sonnenchein, who reached when he was hit by a pitch, moved into scoring position on a wild pitch before Miller struck out Sanderson to close the game.
“We’re having fun, and that's something we've really pushed since that first game,” Zerr said. “We're here to have fun and play baseball, so let's do both.”
Tournament host Canyon Lake awaits Brandon Valley in a 5 p.m. game with the state championship on the line. If Brandon Valley wins the first game, the two teams face off again at 7:30 p.m.