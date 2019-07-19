Friday night’s first round game between the Little League teams from Canyon Lake and Harney featured a little bit of everything. Timely hitting, some miscues on the base paths and out in the field. Even the sprinklers at Collins Field tried to get in on the act.
By the time the last out was registered, Canyon Lake came away with an 8-3 win over Harney in a game that felt a lot closer than the score indicated.
Canyon Lake advances to a winner’s bracket faceoff with Capital City from Pierre. Capital City opened the South Dakota State Little League tournament with a 10-2 win over Brandon Valley.
“It’s always important to get that first win,” Kyle Yamada said of Canyon Lake’s win. “You want to stay in the winner’s bracket.”
Canyon Lake and Harney were deadlocked at 2-2 after Harney scored the tying run in the bottom of the fourth. Canyon Lake broke the game open by pushing four runs across in the top of the fifth without registering a hit.
A walk and two hit batsmen loaded the bases for Canyon Lake with only one out. Harney then found itself a little snakebit as J.P. Sullivan’s throw to the plate to force an out glanced off the runner’s helmet. The play knocked Harney back on its heels and Canyon Lake moved two more runs across to go ahead 6-2.
“You play hard but give up a couple extra outs, and they took advantage of it,” Harney coach Darrick Brooks said. “Hats off to them.”
“We have an athletic team and we have some speed,” Yamada said. “We capitalized on some of their mistakes.”
Canyon Lake struck for two runs in the top of the first, only to have Harney come right back and make it a 2-1 in the bottom of the first inning.
Harney left runners in scoring position in the first, second and fourth innings before tying the game at 2-all.
Canyon Lake built on its four-run fifth by plating two runs on the top of the sixth to stretch its lead to 8-3. The sprinkler system made its presence known when it popped on during a Harney pitching change.
Harney drops into an elimination game with Brandon Valley, starting at 12 p.m.
“I know this hurts, but it’s time to move on,” Brooks said. “We just have to get over it. We’re on to Brandon already.”
Tournament host Canyon Lake faces Capital City at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Capital City 10, Brandon Valley 2
Capital City starter Dawson Goetz was stellar on the mound and Pierre jumped on Brandon Valley for six runs in the first two innings on its way to a 10-2 win in the opening game of the tournament.
Goetz didn’t give up a hit until the third inning and pitched 4-1/3 innings of one-hit ball before exiting when he reached his maximum pitch count.
Sawyer Sonnoncin, Carter Sanderson and Lincoln Houska scored two runs each for Capital City.
Brayden Miller and Camden Pantekoek scored runs for Brandon Valley.