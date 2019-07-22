Whether it was small ball or long ball, Canyon Lake’s offense sparked to life Monday against Brandon Valley during the championship game of the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament at Collins Field.
Jhett Peterson’s pinch-hit second-inning grand slam was the big blow and Canyon Lake put pressure on Brandon Valley’s pitchers throughout the game during Canyon Lake’s 18-6 five-inning victory in the 2019 title game.
Peterson’s home run provided the spark, but small ball did Brandon Valley in. Canyon Lake put its leadoff hitters on base in all five innings and had six bunts for singles among its 16 hits. Canyon Lake was tough at the plate up and down the order, as 10 of its 13 players tallied a hit on Monday.
“Jhett got a hold of that one and that sparked our bats,” Canyon Lake coach Kyla Yamada said, “And we just had good at-bats for the rest of the day. Everybody just lifted up at that moment.”
Canyon Lake was patient and methodical at the plate from the get-go.
Aiden Roberts drew a walk to start the game and Sam Lust followed with a single. A throwing error as Roberts went to score advanced Lust to third. Lust scored three batters later on a wild pitch.
Wyatt Reeder and Ryan Larson drew back-to-back walks to open the second inning. Karter Brager got the bunt game going when he laid down a bunt and beat the throw to first.
Then it was Peterson’s turn. Pinch hitting for Luke Hanzlik, Peterson turned on a Caleb Finn offering and knocked it over the leftfield fence.
Canyon Lake’s coaches worked with Peterson in the last two weeks to get him hitting line drives in the batting cages.
“It leads to hitting the ball harder and better,” Peterson said. “And you want to hit line drives.”
Peterson said he wasn’t looking for a particular pitch, but just wanted to make good contact. Asked his thoughts when he hit the homer, Peterson was blunt.
“I knew as soon as I made contact it was gone,” he said.
With adrenaline pumping after Peterson’s homer, Canyon Lake went right back to playing small ball. Bunt singles by Roberts, Lust and Benson Kieffer loaded the bases with no outs. Lars Kieffer drew a walk to score Roberts to cap a five-run second frame.
“We wanted to make Brandon make outs,” Yamada said. “Four bunts in an inning. You don’t see that very often.”
Canyon Lake added two runs in the third, with the big hits coming from Lust, who hit a double to drive in Brager, and Benson Kieffer, who hit a stand-up triple to score Lust. Five more runs came in the fourth. Roberts had an RBI single to score Lars Kieffer ahead of a triple from Lust that drove in Max Schoenhard, Peterson and Roberts.
Brandon Valley, which countered Canyon Lake’s two first-inning runs with three of its own in the bottom of the inning, found itself down 14-4 and facing elimination by 10-run rule heading into the bottom of the fourth.
Brandon was down to its final strike twice but rallied to score two runs to cut Canyon Lake’s lead to 14-6 and extend the game. The rally started when Caleb Finn, Camden Pantekoek and Bryton Strok all singled to load the bases. Alyvia Padgett’s hard hit grounder to third led to an error that scored Finn and Pantekoek and breathe new life into Brandon Valley.
Lars Kieffer and Reeder reached on bunt singles. Larson followed with a stinging line drive back to the mound that struck Brandon Valley pitcher Brayden Miller in his upper lip and right cheek.
Collins Field fell silent while coaches and medical staff tended to Miller, who was quickly up on one knee. Miller walked off the field, but the atmosphere was subdued the remainder of the game.
Larson’s base hit scored Kieffer before umpires called time. Nolan Williamson stroked a single to drive in Reeder and Larson and push Canyon Lake up 18-6.
Brandon Valley’s Brayden Knutson led off the bottom of the fifth with a single, but Canyon Lake turned a slick 6-4-3 double play and got a groundball out from Padgett to close the game.
“Canyon Lake knows the game,” Brandon Valley coach Mitch Zerr said. “They know small ball and then big ball.
“Caleb tends to need that outside corner. He needs to be able to hit his curve on the inside corner. And in both cases we weren't getting those calls. That's baseball, and you have to adjust. And as that builds up, it makes it harder and harder when the zone shrinks and gets a little smaller for the pitcher. All of a sudden the ball is right in their wheelhouse.”
Canyon Lake has a few days off before taking to the practice field to get ready for the Midwest Region baseball tournament in Indianapolis, Ind., on Aug. 3-10.
“We have great kids and have a positive atmosphere,” Yamada said. “The kids have a very hard work ethic. We're just going to continue what we're doing – having fun and working hard.”