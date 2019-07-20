Pitching and defense wins championships, and Canyon Lake gave Capital City a big dose of both as the Rapid City ball club used a 7-2 win Saturday at Collins Field to move into the championship game of the South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament.
A run through the elimination bracket wasn’t meant to be for the Harney all-stars, as Brandon Valley jumped out to an early lead and never looked back while knocking Harney from the tournament with an 8-1 decision.
Saturday’s outcomes set up a rematch of first-round opponents in the lone game of the day today. Brandon Valley will again play Capital City, with the first pitch scheduled for 12 p.m. Capital City beat Brandon Valley 10-2 in the opening game of the tournament.
Canyon Lake doesn’t play again until 5 p.m. Monday, when the championship game starts. Even if the Rapid City team falls in the 5 p.m. game, it gets another shot at the state title at 7:30 p.m.
“We’re in a good position right now,” Canyon Lake coach Kyle Yamada said. ‘We get a day off tomorrow and then we're going to come back on Monday and hopefully, come out swinging the bats and continue our great pitching and defense.”
Canyon Lake played a tight defensive game in support of starter Skyler Montgomery. Canyon Lake kept Pierre baserunners in place by making routine play after routine play. Outfielders Sam Lust, Lars Kieffer and Luke Hanzlik each made catches for outs that were both routine and spectacular.
Montgomery, in the meantime, was efficient on the mound and pounded the strike zone all day long. He allowed only two hits over his first five innings and never allowed a Capital City base runner past second base. He was never pressured until the top of the sixth when he gave up-back-to-back singles to Dawson Goetz and Charlie Simpson and issued a walk to pinch hitter Weston Northrup to open the frame.
“Skylar was spectacular today,” Yamada said. “He kept the ball down, he scattered a couple hits. Later in the game, we started working Pierre inside, and they weren't catching up with him.”
Canyon Lake’s offense followed a familiar refrain on Saturday as it had the night before during its win over Harney. The tournament hosts didn’t pound the baseball, but instead manufactured runs by taking walks, taking advantage of Capital City miscues and getting a timely hit here and there.
Pinch runner Jaden Yamada raced home with the first run of the game after stealing a base, advancing on a wild pitch before scoring on an infield grounder. Aiden Roberts drew a walk and eventually scored on a fielder’s choice. Ryan Larson also drew a walk and made his way around the bases and scored from third on a wild pitch.
Up 3-0 in the fourth, Hanzlik reached on a bunt single and, after moving up a base on a wild pitch, alertly scored from second on a sacrifice bunt.
“We’re still waiting for our bats to come alive,” Yamada said, “but the one thing we are doing well is competing and taking advantage of opportunities that are presented to us.”
Down 7-0, Pierre put its first three batters on base in the bottom of the sixth to mount its first real threat of the game. Dawson Goetz and Charlie Simpson singled and Jacob Leiferman drew a walk to open the inning. Goetz scored on a sacrifice fly when Jake Mikkonen drew a bases-loaded walk.
With Roberts, Canyon Lake’s regular shortstop on the mound, Kieffer made a diving catch on Sawyer Sonneschein’s liner to end the game.
“(Montgomery) pitched really well and they made some really nice plays behind him to support him,” Capital City coach Scott Leiferman said. “That makes a big difference.”
Capital City faces Brandon Valley in an elimination game at 12 p.m. Sunday, the lone game of the day.
“We hope it's a repeat of the first game,”Leiferman said. “We hope we can score early and get a comfortable lead then finish it off.”
Brandon Valley 8, Harney 1
Brandon Valley started fast, scoring two runs in the top of the first, and starter Aiden Zerr shook of a shaky first inning and spread four hits over five innings as Brandon eliminated Harney with an 8-1 win.
“We had some first game jitters yesterday,” Brandon Valley coach Mitch Zerr said. “We built this up over the whole process to come to Rapid and come to Canyon Lake and this venue, and I think we made it bigger than it needed to be. But we definitely came back out today relaxed. And when we play relaxed, we play well.”
Gus Scott, who doubled to open the game, scored when Ryland Carroll hit a double to nearly the exact same spot in right-center field. Carroll scored two batters later when Caleb Finn singled.
Harney came right back in its half of the first and scored when Ryan Neugebauer doubled to left and, after advancing on a wild pitch, scored on a sacrifice fly by J.P. Sullivan.
Zerr, who started for Brandon Valley, spread four singles over the next five innings to keep Harney from mounting a threat. Back-to-back singles with two outs from Harney’s Reed Meyer and Neugebauer put Meyer in scoring position, but Zerr coaxed a groundball out from Mason Brooks to end the threat.
Brandon Valley scored two runs in the third, one in the fourth and three in the sixth to build its lead to 8-1. Harney, on the other hand, hit the ball hard on several occasions, but usually right into the gloves of Brandon’s players.
“Extra outs haunted us again today,” Harney coach Darrick Brooks said. “But that’s Little League baseball. Brendan Valley capitalized on it, and that's a killer.
“I’m proud of the boys and how well they battled today. We hit the ball really hard. We just hit it right at them.”