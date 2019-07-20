Harney coach Jesus Moreno talks with the players after Brandon Valley eliminated Harney from the 2019 South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament on Saturday. Brandon Valley won the game, 8-1.
Canyon Lake baserunner Jhett Peterson looks over at third base coach Mark Mendel to find out what Canyon Lake will try to do to score him during Saturday's Little League game against Capital City from Pierre.
Harney coach Jesus Moreno talks with the players after Brandon Valley eliminated Harney from the 2019 South Dakota State Little League baseball tournament on Saturday. Brandon Valley won the game, 8-1.
Jeff Easton, Journal staff
Capital City starting pitcher Ridge Leimbach peers over his glove before delivering a pitch to the plate during the Pierre ball club's game against Canyon Lake.
Jeff Easton, Journal staff
Canyon Lake baserunner Jhett Peterson looks over at third base coach Mark Mendel to find out what Canyon Lake will try to do to score him during Saturday's Little League game against Capital City from Pierre.
Jeff Easton, Journal staff
Brandon Valley's Camden Pantekoek (11) and Aiden Zerr exchange high-fives with players from Harney after the teams' elimination game at the State Little League tournament.
Jeff Easton, Journal staff
Capital City relief pitcher Sawyer Sonneschein delivers a pitch to home plate during Pierre's game against the Canyon Lake all-stars.
Jeff Easton, Journal staff
Infielders from the Harney all-stars take a knee behind the pitching mound while Harney's pitcher warms up during action Saturday at the State Little League baseball tournament.
Copyright 2019 Lee Consolidated Holdings, Incorporated dba Rapid City Journal Media Group, 507 Main Street Rapid City, SD
Lee Consolidated Holdings, Incorporated is a direct subsidiary of Lee Enterprises, Incorporated
| Terms of Use | Privacy Policy