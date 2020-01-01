State Park fees increased Jan. 1
The New Year will bring fee changes to South Dakota State Parks. Changes will affect park entrance licenses and select camping fees.
“The modest increases for individuals would potentially mean an additional $3 million in revenue for Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) to maintain and repair park amenities and necessities, like roads and bridges,” said GFP deputy secretary Kevin Robling. “We need to make sure our parks are meeting the high standards of excellence that all our park visitors expect, now and for generations to come.”
Annual licenses to state parks will be $36 with a daily fee of $8. A 7-day motorcycle pass to Custer State Park will be $20. In campgrounds, prime campsites will increase to $26, preferred sites to $23 and modern to $20. Fees for non-electric, tent-only sites will be going down in some cases. These sites will now be consistently $15 statewide.
This is the first park entrance fee increase since 2014. The changes are in line with the rate of inflation and with fees in surrounding states.
Nebraska spring turkey permits available Jan. 13
Spring turkey hunting permits for 2020 will be available from the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission beginning Jan. 13.
Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the entire country. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth.
Wild turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy high success rates. In the spring, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.
The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11, and the regular shotgun on April 18. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.
Visit OutdoorNebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits starting Jan. 13. For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey
GFP proposes changes to tundra swan, youth waterfowl seasons
The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed changes to two waterfowl hunting seasons at their December meeting.
The commission proposed to reduce the number of available resident tundra swan hunting licenses from 1, 425 to 1,100 and nonresident licenses from 250 to 200. This reduction in licenses comes from the recommendation of the Central Flyway Council and was adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The commission also proposed to have the 2020 Youth Waterfowl Season to be held Sept. 12-13. The move would fall in line with the federal framework that allows the season to begin the Saturday 14 days prior to the closest to Sept. 24.
To comment in person, the public hearing will be held Jan. 16 at 1 p.m. MST at the Red Rossa Convention Center in Pierre. Individuals can comment online at gfp.sd.gov/forms/positions or mail comments to 523 E. Capitol Ave., Pierre, SD 57501. To be included in the public record and to be considered by the commission, comments must include a full name and city of residence and meet the submission deadline of 72 hours before the public hearing (not including the day of the public hearing).
Hunters can begin applying for Wyoming licenses Jan. 2
Wyoming wildlife officials have announced plans to open hunting applications for six different big game species and wild turkey in January.
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department will open applications Thursday for elk, deer, antelope, spring turkey, moose, sheep and mountain goat, Rocket-Miner reported Thursday.
The first deadline is Jan. 31 for resident and nonresident spring turkey hunters and nonresident elk hunters, department officials said.
All applications must be submitted online.
Nonresident elk hunters now have until May 8 to modify or withdraw their applications but must still submit by the end of January, officials said.
Tentative season information for elk, deer and antelope would not be listed in the application packet but is expected to be available for moose, sheep and mountain goats, department officials said.
Hunters can reference the 2019 regulations and archery season dates on the 2020 hunter planner for non-listed tentative seasons until information is finalized in April, officials said.
Deadlines and additional information is available on the department planner.