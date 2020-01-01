State Park fees increased Jan. 1

Nebraska offers the best turkey hunting opportunities in the entire country. Nebraska offers birds in every county of the state. The state also offers plentiful and affordable permits, long seasons, great public access and $8 permits for youth.

Wild turkey hunters in Nebraska enjoy high success rates. In the spring, hunters can purchase as many as three permits, with a bag limit of one turkey per permit.

The spring archery season opens March 25, youth shotgun on April 11, and the regular shotgun on April 18. All spring turkey seasons close May 31.

Visit OutdoorNebraska.org or Game and Parks permitting offices to purchase permits starting Jan. 13. For more information on turkey hunting in Nebraska visit OutdoorNebraska.gov/wildturkey

GFP proposes changes to tundra swan, youth waterfowl seasons

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks (GFP) Commission proposed changes to two waterfowl hunting seasons at their December meeting.

The commission proposed to reduce the number of available resident tundra swan hunting licenses from 1, 425 to 1,100 and nonresident licenses from 250 to 200. This reduction in licenses comes from the recommendation of the Central Flyway Council and was adopted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.