It is safe to say the Rapid City Post 22 American Legion baseball team doesn’t fold under pressure, even after dropping the first game of the state tournament on Friday.
With the pressure of elimination at their backs, the Hardhats battled and earned a hard-fought 6-4 victory over Mitchell Post 18 and earned a spot in the semifinals at Cadwell Park in Mitchell on Sunday evening.
Mitchell wasted little time getting on the board and taking an early lead as Brady Hawkins knocked in an RBI single in the first and Post 18 added to it in the top of the third when Jared Miller was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.
In the bottom half of the inning, the Hardhats showed why they haven’t folded when Matt Hegre doubled to center, bringing home a pair of runs to tie the game.
The top of the fourth brought about a delay as a severe thunderstorm rolled in and held the game up for an hour and 15 minutes.
Once play resumed, Rapid City played off its momentum from the previous inning as Ryan Bachman continued to make big plays in the state tournament when he belted a three-RBI double into right field.
Although a weather delay of that length might be considered inconvenient by some, Post 22 coach Kelvin Torve said the extra rest gave his team a bit of a jolt.
“I think it helped us,” he said. “We came out of the weather delay with some energy. It was kind of an odd night and, in these games, sometimes it is weird. I have played in these games when you come out of the rain delay with some energy. We played the way we played all year tonight and it was nice to see.”
Mitchell got a big opportunity in the top of the sixth with the bases loaded and capitalized as Calvin Hegg brought in a pair of runs to make it 5-4.
Post 18 wouldn’t do any more damage, though, as Tad Scherbenske replaced starting pitcher Dylan Richey and struck out Ryan McGinnis.
You have free articles remaining.
In the bottom half of the sixth, Ryan Bachman brought in a run on a sacrifice fly and gave the Hardhats a little breathing room.
“We just competed,” Torve said. “We competed on the mound. We kept them from tying the game and that run in the bottom of the sixth was huge. That being said, it was still a tight ball game.”
Mitchell had another runner in scoring position in the seventh, but was quickly shut down as the Hardhats moved one step closer to getting into the state title game.
Although Rapid City hasn’t played perfect baseball in the playoffs so far, Torve believes they are definitely getting closer to where they want to be.
“We never put them away, but we competed on the mound, at the plate and defensively,” he said. “I am pleased with how we played (Friday) night. We have to do the same thing we did (Friday). We have to fight and scratch and claw and we have to battle. We are in a battle for our baseball lives.”
The Hardhats will play the winner of Yankton Post 12 and Renner Post 307, a game that wasn’t finished until after deadline due to the weather delays.
The game will be played tonight, 30 minutes after the first semifinal game, which kicks off at 3 p.m.
BRANDON VALLEY POST 131 8, PIERRE POST 8 4: Jaxon Haase had two hits and three RBI to lead Brandon Valley to win over Pierre.
Post 131 led 4-0 at the end of the third and scored a run in each of the sixth and seventh innings to seal the victory.
Andrew Coverdale paced Post 8 with two hits and an RBI.