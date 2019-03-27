The oft-used phrase “the more things change, the more they stay the same” is once again apropos when assessing the 2019 South Dakota boys high school tennis season as a quartet of perennial powerhouses will likely occupy the top spots on the award platform come State Tournament time in Sioux Falls in mid-May.
Sioux Falls Lincoln will be seeking a sixth consecutive state title while perennial challengers Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Washington, four programs that have won every state title since 1995 with the exception of a Watertown win in 2013, appear to be the likely challengers.
“O’Gorman, Lincoln and Washington are heavy favorites this year. Those teams have almost everybody back from last year’s team,” Stevens coach Jason Olson said. “And Mitchell and Brandon Valley will have strong teams also, so we are hoping to be a top five team. But it will be a challenge for us to finish in the top five this year.”
Lincoln senior Sam Dobbs will be looking to extend a winning streak as well. The defending state champion in No. 1 singles is favored to win his second state title, a feat that will give the Dobbs family a five-peat as older brother Kaleb won three consecutive championships from (2015-17).
The Patriots also return two state champions, Rahul Giri (No. 3 singles), and Gavin Schmit (No. 6) as well as Gage Gohl, a 2nd place finisher at No. 2.
“It’s been nice to have continuity and to only lose one or two players each year,” Lincoln coach Tom Krueger said. “And success does feed on itself after that. Kids want to come to a successful program. Winning again is always a question mark. We haven’t completely demolished people every year and each state tournament is unique and different things happen so you have to show up and perform.”
Sioux Falls O’Gorman coach Don Barnes enters his 30 plus year at the Knight helm with his entire lineup from last season intact. Cade Damgaard (3rd at No. 1), Wil McDowell (3rd at No. 2), Michael Yousef (3rd at No. 3) and Zach Ridl (2nd at No. 4) head the list of returnees.
A youngish Stevens squad will have talent at the top — sophomores Jamison Pfingston (fourth at No. 1 in 2018) and Michael Tang (fourth at No. 4), and junior Dawson Segrist (state champion at No. 5) — though the Raiders will be inexperienced elsewhere.
“There are probably about eight kids vying for the next three spots,” Olson said of a Raider squad that is smaller than in recent years (20 boys out) and does not have a senior on the roster. “Max Riker and Christian Mueller are both returning and are probably the favorites to earn varsity spots right now, though they may have to play a little bit out of position this year. Usually our four, five, and six are our strengths, but we are going to be pretty inexperienced at the beginning of the year.”
Here’s a capsule look at other Black Hills area teams.
Rapid City Central, Coach Andrew Ley, (19th in 2018):
The Cobblers return only senior Pacey Nelson (flight four singles) from last year’s state tournament lineup. Nelson will likely man the No. 1 singles spot, while senior Dylan Pederson, sophomores Taite Sumption and Carson Ritter, and freshman Matt Cuny are slotted for spots as well.
“We have 24 players out this year, including about 15 returning guys so we are excited about the future,” Ley said. “Five of our top six varsity players graduated, though we have some talented young players stepping up. We have a great group of guys who just want to compete and see what they can do, and I’m looking forward to seeing steady improvement.”
Rapid City Christian, Coach Sterling Greni, (16th):
“We lost our No. 1 from last year, but everybody else is back so we are excited by that,” Greni said. “We have 24 kids out this year, a huge team and a great turnout for our program including a whole group of middle schoolers who are out for the first time, so that is exciting and we hope to keep them interested.”
Sophomore Thomas Postma moves up from flight 2 singles in 2018 to the No. 1 slot while junior David Greni moves from up a spot to No. 2. Juniors Drake Beckloff, Eli Goddard, and Nathan Schlauger along with 8th grader Joseph Schneller are slated to fill the remaining spots in the Comet singles lineup.
St. Thomas More, Coach Andy Shaw, (11th):
The Cavaliers will be rebuilding this season as four seniors graduated from last year’s team.
“We have only one senior having lost a group of four seniors who had been with us since middle school,” Shaw pointed out. “Actually, it will be a fun year to coach since the team is young, and we are already seeing improvement from the few times we’ve been able to practice this year. This year our goal is to keep developing a love for the game and then we can build on it in the offseason.”
An 8th grader, Sam Mortimer, is expected to man the No. 1 singles position while senior Carter Janssen, sophomores Rowan Evans and Baxter Meyer, 8th grader Nick Paikos, and a host of others vying for other spots.
Spearfish, Coach Doug Dexheimer, (T-22nd):
Dexheimer will depend upon a youth movement to rebuilt the Spartan program as the 12 man roster includes four sophomores, four freshman, and an 8th grader. Seniors Tim Doerges (No. 2 singles in 2018) and Jay Sayler (No. 4) and freshman Jensen Damberg (No. 6) head the list of returnees.